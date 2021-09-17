What happened to Gabby Petito?

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
US to loosen foreign travel restrictions, require vaccines
Top Stories
Largo man charged with hate crime after attacking trans woman, police say
Latest job numbers show Florida unemployment down 0.1%
Detectives investigate after man found dead in Bradenton yard
LIVE: FBI, police swarm Brian Laundrie’s family home to execute search warrant related to Gabby Petito investigation
Live
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Texas doctor says he performed abortion after 6 weeks to challenge state’s restrictive law
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s senseless’: North Port community heartbroken after remains found in Wyoming search for Gabby Petito
Video
Top Stories
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tampa Bay man breaks away from large grocery delivery service, starts small business
Video
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours drift inland today
Video
North Port community in shock after FBI announces body found in Wyoming fits description of Gabby Petito
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Wesley Chapel man says decorative curbing company damaged sprinkler system, falls short of finishing repairs
Video
Top Stories
Multi-million dollar restitution order nets pennies on the dollar for victim who nearly died
Video
Top Stories
Manatee Co. woman wants answers after her disabled mom’s bank account paid a stranger’s bill
Video
Former Hernando Co. sheriff candidate arrested on fraud charges, accused in scheme to defraud
Video
Son of man at center of deadly stand your ground case accused of threatening Hernando deputies with knife
Video
Tampa mom warns about mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Brady has 276 yards, 5 TDs; Buccaneers rout Falcons 48-25
Video
Top Stories
Alcohol banned at beach to discourage Georgia-Florida party
Top Stories
Rays place CF Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-19 related IL
Friday Night Blitz: Zephyrhills Bulldogs vs Wesley Chapel Wildcats
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Nature Coast Sharks vs Cypress Creek Coyotes
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Parrish Community Bulls vs Osceola Warriors
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Hunger Action Month
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team, in person, for 2021!
Top Stories
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tampa Bay man breaks away from large grocery delivery service, starts small business
Video
North Port community holds candlelight vigil for Gabby Petito
Video
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tampa metro area
Demand for food remains 35% higher than pre-pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay CEO says
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
What happened to Gabby Petito?
‘It’s senseless’: North Port community heartbroken after remains found in Wyoming search for Gabby Petito
Video
North Port community in shock after FBI announces body found in Wyoming fits description of Gabby Petito
Video
Gabby Petito’s family ‘forever grateful’ for work of law enforcement, search teams, family attorney says
Video
Remains found in Wyoming fit description of missing North Port woman Gabby Petito, FBI says
Video
Teams to pick up search for Brian Laundrie on Monday
Video
North Port community holds candlelight vigil for Gabby Petito
Video
Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito; search continues for fiancé
Video
Hotel where Gabby Petito was last seen is less than 700 feet from FBI
Video
More Search for Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito Timeline
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
LIVE: FBI, police swarm Brian Laundrie’s family home to execute search warrant related to Gabby Petito investigation
Live
‘Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!’: Passengers sing as 2 get kicked off Florida flight for not wearing masks
What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of North Port woman’s disappearance, search for missing fiancé Brian Laundrie
Video
Where’s Brian Laundrie? No plans for ‘major search’ of Carlton Reserve, police say
Video
Remains found in Wyoming fit description of missing North Port woman Gabby Petito, FBI says
Video
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tampa Bay man breaks away from large grocery delivery service, starts small business
Video
‘It’s senseless’: North Port community heartbroken after remains found in Wyoming search for Gabby Petito
Video
Largo man charged with hate crime after attacking trans woman, police say
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
News Channel 8 presents Clear The Shelters adopt & donate campaign
‘Let the adventures begin’: Dunedin couple does photoshoot to celebrate being empty nesters
Gallery
Gasparilla Music Festival releases full lineup of performers, schedule
Gallery
Cerealholic Cafe and Bar bringing nostalgia, breakfast favorites to Ybor City
Video
MUST SEE: 1st video from Crew Dragon capsule released after reaching orbit
Video
More Don't Miss