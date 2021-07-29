Watch live Saturday: Cosplay contest returns to Tampa Bay Comic Convention

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Comic Convention returns to Tampa this weekend and with it brings the ever-popular cosplay (costume) contest.

8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth will be live streaming the event Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch it live here or on WFLA’s Facebook page. A replay will be available after the event ends.

Pre-judging events will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. and registration is first-come, first-served and those wanting to be judged should arrive in the outfit they want to compete in.

Monetary awards will be given to winners of numerous categories during the cosplay contest this year at the convention. Those include (according to the convention’s website):

Best In Show – $5,000

Best Group – $2,500

Best Craftsmanship – $550

Best Likeness – $550

Best Video Game – $200

Best TV – $200

Best Film – $200

Best Comic Book – $200

Best Anime – $200

Best Closet Cosplay – $200

Best Kids – $200

The event was one of the last in the area to be canceled amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, after receiving the word to go on.

In addition to the cosplay contest, there are featured panels, daily panels, exhibitors, and celebrity guests featured at the convention.

Celebrity guests available for autographs and photos are Joey Fatone, Judith Hoag, Daniel Logan, Kevin Sorbo, and David Ramsey.

The convention runs Friday from noon until midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center. The exhibitor hall closed at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available for pre-order online.