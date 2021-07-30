Tampa Bay Comic Convention returns, multiple festivals, St. Pete Pier celebration this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a big weekend in Tampa Bay, from the return of the Comic Convention to multiple festivals across the area, including a newer “Brewfest” in St. Petersburg to Tampa Bay Jeep Fest.

Vegans, pup owners and Jeep owners also have options this weekend for varied events to get out and about.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Tampa Bay Comic Con

The comic book convention is returned to the Convention Center this weekend, complete with its signature cosplay contest and panels galore. 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth will be live streaming the event after a full year.

2. Pet Friendly Brunch at World of Beer

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen’s Tampa locations will serve up “Woofs and Waffles Brunch” on Sunday.

The event will feature fun menu items, for your pooch as well as your, beginning at 11 a.m.

3. St. Pete Brewfest

The Eventbrite website touts the event as “one of the newest beer festivals in Tampa Bay” and it features “an array of local craft breweries, live music and food trucks.”

The event begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at Coastal Creative, located on 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

General admission tickets are $25 and VIP admission is $80, and gives guests early entry, catered snacks and drinks, a pint glass and unlimited tasting for the duration of the event.

4. Tampa Bay Jeep Fest

The Tampa Bay Jeep Fest will be held both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, for the seventh annual show.

On Saturday, over 250 Jeeps and vendors, including food vendors, will be on display, in addition to prizes and more. The EventBrite website says that Sunday will be an off-roading rally.

The event is free for spectators, but those who want to show off their Jeeps or participate in the off-roading scavenger hunt will have to pay $10 per event.

5 Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Festival

The festival will return with it’s “farm to table” style on Sunday. Those interested can enjoy plant-based delicacies on West Comanche Avenue.

Live cooking demonstrations will occur and a marketplace of vegan-friendly businesses will be on hand. Early bird admission for guests is only $5.

6. Tolddlerdega

This event for little Power Wheels drivers ages two to six. Company Pro Karting Experience will provide the track, and parents will be responsible for the “vehicle” and behavior of their children.

7. Circus Spectacular at The Ringling

Summer Circus Spectacular is set to return to The Ringling Museum in Sarasota beginning Friday in the Asolo Theater. The show will reportedly, “showcases some of the finest circus artists from around the world, performing acts to thrill audiences of all ages.

The circus will run through Aug. 14.

8. Duke Energy Drone Light Show Celebrating One Year of St. Pete Pier

After a slight delay, the one-year anniversary of the opening of the St. Pete Pier will be celebrated on Saturday at 5 p.m.

An immersive light show will be hosted, featuring 300 drones with LED lights will fill over 500 feet of sky, beginning at 9 p.m.

According to an event Facebook page, the first 2,000 people to the free event will receive a wristband that will interact with the fireworks throughout the night and “be a part of the show.”