Tampa Bay Comic Convention: Local store buying, selling, trading items year-round for fans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay business featured on the show floor at Tampa Bay Comic Convention has a location where comic con fans can buy, trade and sell their wares year-round.

“Toy Addict” in Riverview has toys, video games, action figures and all kinds of “nerdy” merchandise, from franchises like Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon and more.

Russell Fitzsimmons, the manager of the store, said he and the business “buy, sell and trade vintage collectible, retro, vintage collectible toys, video games and the like.”

“All kinds of different toys and video games as well. From Pops! to Hot Wheels to Funkos to Playstation, Xbox, to Atari. All kinds of stuff,” he said.

You just have to bring your collectible or video game into the store to be evaluated, just like a pawn shop.

“Well you’d bring it in, we’d evaluate it, check condition, how well it sells based on our old history, and if you wanted cash, you can do that. But you do have to do a process like a pawn shop, like GameStop, or anywhere else, sign a piece of a paper, thumbprint,” he said.

While they’ve sold some Pokemon games for high prices, Toy Addict’s current hot commodity is a “Dino-Rider,” a show first launched in 1998, T-Rex, currently going for around “two or three thousand dollars, give or take a few bucks.”

You can visit Toy Addict on 6520 U.S. Highway 301 S, Unit 110 in Riverview.