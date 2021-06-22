SPCA Tampa Bay waiving fees on ‘pocket pets’ through June

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – SPCA Tampa Bay is waiving adoption fees for certain “pocket pets” at its facility through June 30.

More than 60 pocket pets, including the majority of the shelter’s birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and rats, are available for adoption now without a fee.

Adoptable pocket pets can be seen online, or at the Largo facility on 130th Avenue North.

SPCA Tampa Bay said animals are available on a first come, first served basis. Those looking to adopt are encouraged to arrive early to the shelter. A pet carrier or housing appropriate for travel is required to adopt.

“Past fee-waived adoption events have helped animals find new loving homes in only a few days, which frees resources for SPCA Tampa Bay to provide care and shelter for animals in our community,” SPCA Tampa Bay said in a press release.

For more information about these available pocket pets, those interested can call SPCA Tampa Bay at 727-586-3591 or visit their website.