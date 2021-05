See how your school did in the Fall 2020 Kindergarten Readiness Screener

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Education’s Kindergarten Readiness Screener was released, showing a year over year comparison for how ready the state’s kindergarteners were to start school.

While the state showed an improvement from 2019 to 2020, even as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people home and moved educators and students online, Florida’s students were only 57% ready for kindergarten.

Some counties in the Tampa Bay Area fared better than the state average, but others did not. No county in the WFLA coverage area had a higher percentage than 60% of students ready for kindergarten.

FLDOE shows how each school did individually. Scroll down to see how your child’s school did on their readiness tests in 2020:

County School Name # of Test Takers # ready for Kindergarten % ready CITRUS PLEASANT GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 84 41 49% CITRUS FOREST RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 65 36 55% CITRUS INVERNESS PRIMARY SCHOOL 62 42 68% CITRUS CENTRAL RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 72 20 28% CITRUS FLORAL CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 39 22 56% CITRUS HOMOSASSA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 46 11 24% CITRUS CRYSTAL RIVER PRIMARY SCHOOL 63 35 56% CITRUS LECANTO PRIMARY SCHOOL 88 40 45% CITRUS HERNANDO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 89 40 45% CITRUS CITRUS SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 79 48 61% CITRUS ROCK CRUSHER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 80 50 63% (Fall 2020)

County School Name # of Test Takers # ready for Kindergarten % ready HARDEE HILLTOP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 17 31% HARDEE BOWLING GREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 43 15 35% HARDEE ZOLFO SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 100 36 36% HARDEE WAUCHULA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 88 26 30% HARDEE NORTH WAUCHULA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 75 23 31% (Fall 2020)

County School Name # of Test Takers # ready for Kindergarten % ready HERNANDO BROOKSVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 84 38 45% HERNANDO WESTSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 75 44 59% HERNANDO EASTSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 112 37 33% HERNANDO SPRING HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 128 72 56% HERNANDO JOHN D. FLOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 129 64 50% HERNANDO PINE GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 125 53 42% HERNANDO DELTONA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 88 55 63% HERNANDO MOTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 94 43 46% HERNANDO SUNCOAST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 102 49 48% HERNANDO CHOCACHATTI ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 120 77 64% HERNANDO CHALLENGER K-8 SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND MATH 89 66 74% HERNANDO EXPLORER K-8 151 69 46% HERNANDO WINDING WATERS K-8 106 65 61% HERNANDO HERNANDO VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION 36 19 53% (Fall 2020)

County School Name # of Test Takers # ready for Kindergarten % ready HIGHLANDS THE KINDERGARTEN LEARNING CENTER 212 89 42% HIGHLANDS MEMORIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 68 32 47% HIGHLANDS LAKE COUNTRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 92 22 24% HIGHLANDS PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 21 38% HIGHLANDS AVON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 67 40 60% HIGHLANDS LAKE PLACID ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 92 22 24% HIGHLANDS SUN ‘N LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 73 24 33% HIGHLANDS HIGHLANDS VIRTUAL SCHOOL 26 18 69% (Fall 2020)

County School Name # of Test Takers # ready for Kindergarten % ready HILLSBOROUGH WARREN HOPE DAWSON ELEMENTARY 73 41 56% HILLSBOROUGH BELMONT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 93 47 51% HILLSBOROUGH FOREST HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 46 15 33% HILLSBOROUGH SHEEHY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 33 10 30% HILLSBOROUGH CORR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 52 29 56% HILLSBOROUGH DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 12 24% HILLSBOROUGH FISHHAWK CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 76 51 67% HILLSBOROUGH MACFARLANE PARK ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 40 28 70% HILLSBOROUGH COLLINS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 139 78 56% HILLSBOROUGH TURNER-BARTELS K-8 SCHOOL 81 55 68% HILLSBOROUGH FROST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 53 21 40% HILLSBOROUGH DOBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 56 39 70% HILLSBOROUGH ALEXANDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 58 18 31% HILLSBOROUGH SUMMERFIELD CROSSINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 87 52 60% HILLSBOROUGH STOWERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 107 75 70% HILLSBOROUGH BAILEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 83 32 39% HILLSBOROUGH DEER PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 60 41 68% HILLSBOROUGH HAMMOND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 66 40 61% HILLSBOROUGH REDDICK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 99 25 25% HILLSBOROUGH KIMBELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 29 9 31% HILLSBOROUGH ANDERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 44 28 64% HILLSBOROUGH PATRICIA SULLIVAN METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES PARTNERSHIP SCHOOL 11 4 36% HILLSBOROUGH THOMPSON ELEMENTARY 80 29 36% HILLSBOROUGH LAMB ELEMENTARY 51 24 47% HILLSBOROUGH APOLLO BEACH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 66 45 68% HILLSBOROUGH BALLAST POINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 58 42 72% HILLSBOROUGH BAY CREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 18 36% HILLSBOROUGH BING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 26 8 31% HILLSBOROUGH ALAFIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 61 38 62% HILLSBOROUGH JUST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 28 7 25% HILLSBOROUGH BOYETTE SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 69 37 54% HILLSBOROUGH BEVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 69 53 77% HILLSBOROUGH BROOKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 83 48 58% HILLSBOROUGH BROWARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 43 17 40% HILLSBOROUGH BRYAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 77 17 22% HILLSBOROUGH BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 98 81 83% HILLSBOROUGH BUCKHORN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 66 42 64% HILLSBOROUGH BURNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 29 9 31% HILLSBOROUGH DR CARTER G WOODSON K-8 SCHOOL 52 19 37% HILLSBOROUGH CANNELLA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 47 19 40% HILLSBOROUGH CARROLLWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 58 42 72% HILLSBOROUGH CHIARAMONTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 36 14 39% HILLSBOROUGH CHILES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 77 49 64% HILLSBOROUGH CITRUS PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 76 50 66% HILLSBOROUGH CIMINO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 85 52 61% HILLSBOROUGH CLAIR-MEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 16 32% HILLSBOROUGH CLARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 94 68 72% HILLSBOROUGH CLAYWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 84 50 60% HILLSBOROUGH CLEVELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 26 12 46% HILLSBOROUGH COLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 32 58% HILLSBOROUGH LOCKHART ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 53 14 26% HILLSBOROUGH CORK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 86 39 45% HILLSBOROUGH CRESTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 19 30% HILLSBOROUGH CYPRESS CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 49 17 35% HILLSBOROUGH DESOTO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 29 9 31% HILLSBOROUGH DICKENSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 23 46% HILLSBOROUGH DOVER ELEMENTARY 91 20 22% HILLSBOROUGH DUNBAR ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 24 11 46% HILLSBOROUGH EDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 33 5 15% HILLSBOROUGH EGYPT LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 53 23 43% HILLSBOROUGH ESSRIG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 53 25 47% HILLSBOROUGH FOLSOM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 41 13 32% HILLSBOROUGH FOSTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 46 13 28% HILLSBOROUGH GIBSONTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 28 9 32% HILLSBOROUGH GORRIE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 34 26 76% HILLSBOROUGH GRAHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 29 10 34% HILLSBOROUGH BELLAMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 49 20 41% HILLSBOROUGH HERITAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 24 12 50% HILLSBOROUGH HUNTER’S GREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 38 69% HILLSBOROUGH IPPOLITO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 21 38% HILLSBOROUGH JACKSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 48 17 35% HILLSBOROUGH KINGSWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 37 17 46% HILLSBOROUGH KNIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 24 38% HILLSBOROUGH LAKE MAGDALENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 83 45 54% HILLSBOROUGH LANIER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 48 24 50% HILLSBOROUGH TAMPA HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY MAGNET 37 22 59% HILLSBOROUGH LIMONA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 75 50 67% HILLSBOROUGH LINCOLN ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 82 54 66% HILLSBOROUGH LEWIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 57 24 42% HILLSBOROUGH LITHIA SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 49 34 69% HILLSBOROUGH LOMAX MAGNET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 24 11 46% HILLSBOROUGH LOPEZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 58 27 47% HILLSBOROUGH LOWRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 63 44 70% HILLSBOROUGH LUTZ K-8 SCHOOL 59 30 51% HILLSBOROUGH MABRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 71 67 94% HILLSBOROUGH MANGO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 67 17 25% HILLSBOROUGH MANISCALCO K-8 SCHOOL 56 33 59% HILLSBOROUGH MCDONALD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 21 42% HILLSBOROUGH MENDENHALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 47 19 40% HILLSBOROUGH MILES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 96 32 33% HILLSBOROUGH MINTZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 78 31 40% HILLSBOROUGH MITCHELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 65 49 75% HILLSBOROUGH MCKITRICK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 69 46 67% HILLSBOROUGH MORGAN WOODS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 37 19 51% HILLSBOROUGH MORT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 110 24 22% HILLSBOROUGH NELSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 25 45% HILLSBOROUGH NORTHWEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 63 42 67% HILLSBOROUGH OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 73 19 26% HILLSBOROUGH MULLER ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 61 28 46% HILLSBOROUGH OAK PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 43 11 26% HILLSBOROUGH PALM RIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 39 19 49% HILLSBOROUGH PINECREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 62 14 23% HILLSBOROUGH PIZZO K-8 SCHOOL 58 19 33% HILLSBOROUGH PRIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 69 52 75% HILLSBOROUGH POTTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 60 25 42% HILLSBOROUGH RIVERHILLS ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 40 21 53% HILLSBOROUGH RIVERVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 40 26 65% HILLSBOROUGH ROBINSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 69 25 36% HILLSBOROUGH ROBLES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 62 17 27% HILLSBOROUGH ROOSEVELT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 74 59 80% HILLSBOROUGH ROLAND PARK K-8 MAGNET SCHOOL 50 37 74% HILLSBOROUGH RUSKIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 88 30 34% HILLSBOROUGH SCHMIDT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 19 35% HILLSBOROUGH SCHWARZKOPF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 59 43 73% HILLSBOROUGH SEFFNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 42 16 38% HILLSBOROUGH SEMINOLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 29 58% HILLSBOROUGH SESSUMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 76 32 42% HILLSBOROUGH SHAW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 59 14 24% HILLSBOROUGH SHORE ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 24 21 88% HILLSBOROUGH SPRINGHEAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 78 31 40% HILLSBOROUGH SULPHUR SPRINGS K-8 SCHOOL 45 16 36% HILLSBOROUGH SUMMERFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 65 28 43% HILLSBOROUGH SYMMES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 39 24 62% HILLSBOROUGH TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 41 13 32% HILLSBOROUGH RAMPELLO K-8 MAGNET SCHOOL 34 24 71% HILLSBOROUGH TAMPA PALMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 21 42% HILLSBOROUGH TEMPLE TERRACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 21 33% HILLSBOROUGH THONOTOSASSA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 27 13 48% HILLSBOROUGH TINKER K-8 SCHOOL 49 30 61% HILLSBOROUGH TOWN & COUNTRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 54 13 24% HILLSBOROUGH TRAPNELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 57 13 23% HILLSBOROUGH TWIN LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 32 14 44% HILLSBOROUGH VALRICO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 56 33 59% HILLSBOROUGH WALDEN LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 81 33 41% HILLSBOROUGH WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 28 12 43% HILLSBOROUGH WESTCHASE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 99 75 76% HILLSBOROUGH WESTSHORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 49 24 49% HILLSBOROUGH WEST TAMPA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 44 8 18% HILLSBOROUGH JAMES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 53 14 26% HILLSBOROUGH WILSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 30 13 43% HILLSBOROUGH WIMAUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 8 16% HILLSBOROUGH WITTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 56 20 36% HILLSBOROUGH WOODBRIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 20 36% HILLSBOROUGH YATES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 51 23 45% HILLSBOROUGH VILLAGE OF EXCELLENCE ACADEMY 25 8 32% HILLSBOROUGH LEARNING GATE COMMUNITY SCHOOL 70 57 81% HILLSBOROUGH RCMA WIMAUMA COMMUNITY ACADEMY 24 14 58% HILLSBOROUGH HORIZON CHARTER SCHOOL OF TAMPA 41 24 59% HILLSBOROUGH LEGACY PREPARATORY ACADEMY 18 18 100% HILLSBOROUGH WALTON ACADEMY 24 16 67% HILLSBOROUGH TRINITY SCHOOL FOR CHILDREN 66 50 76% HILLSBOROUGH LITERACY/LEADERSHIP/TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY 22 15 68% HILLSBOROUGH KIDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE RIVERVIEW SOUTH 53 29 55% HILLSBOROUGH INDEPENDENCE ACADEMY 61 34 56% HILLSBOROUGH ADVANTAGE ACADEMY OF HILLSBOROUGH 36 22 61% HILLSBOROUGH VALRICO LAKE ADVANTAGE ACADEMY 106 86 81% HILLSBOROUGH CHANNELSIDE ACADEMY OF MATH AND SCIENCE 31 21 68% HILLSBOROUGH LUTZ PREPARATORY SCHOOL 60 56 93% HILLSBOROUGH NEW SPRINGS SCHOOLS 42 18 43% HILLSBOROUGH WINTHROP CHARTER SCHOOL 118 80 68% HILLSBOROUGH HENDERSON HAMMOCK CHARTER SCHOOL 115 45 39% HILLSBOROUGH KIDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE CHARTER SCHOOL SOUTHEAST HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY 14 8 57% HILLSBOROUGH HILLSBOROUGH ACADEMY OF MATH AND SCIENCE 49 30 61% HILLSBOROUGH HILLSBOROUGH VIRTUAL SCHOOL 17 16 94% HILLSBOROUGH BRIDGEPREP ACADEMY OF TAMPA 23 8 35% HILLSBOROUGH SUNLAKE ACADEMY OF MATH AND SCIENCES 98 77 79% HILLSBOROUGH EXCELSIOR PREP CHARTER SCHOOL 42 22 52% HILLSBOROUGH CREEKSIDE CHARTER ACADEMY 70 45 64% HILLSBOROUGH WATERSET CHARTER SCHOOL 117 85 73% HILLSBOROUGH SOUTHSHORE CHARTER ACADEMY 59 34 58% HILLSBOROUGH PLATO ACADEMY TAMPA CHARTER SCHOOL 63 43 68% HILLSBOROUGH EAST TAMPA ACADEMY 20 16 80% HILLSBOROUGH RIVERVIEW ACADEMY OF MATH AND SCIENCE 76 56 74% HILLSBOROUGH THE COLLABORATORY PREPARATORY ACADEMY 13 6 46% HILLSBOROUGH NAVIGATOR ACADEMY OF LEADERSHIP VALRICO 80 59 74% HILLSBOROUGH SLAM ACADEMY AT APOLLO BEACH 75 44 59% HILLSBOROUGH LITERACY LEADERSHIP TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY SOUTH BAY 52 29 56% (Fall 2020)

County School Name # of Test Takers # ready for Kindergarten % ready MANATEE ANNA MARIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 23 21 91% MANATEE BALLARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 22 44% MANATEE BAYSHORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 90 33 37% MANATEE MANATEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 56 13 23% MANATEE JESSIE P. MILLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 88 47 53% MANATEE MYAKKA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 39 14 36% MANATEE ONECO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 23 36% MANATEE G D ROGERS GARDEN- BULLOCK ELEMENTARY 61 13 21% MANATEE PALM VIEW K-8 SCHOOL 48 21 44% MANATEE PALMA SOLA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 51 30 59% MANATEE PALMETTO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 85 38 45% MANATEE ROBERT H. PRINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 83 24 29% MANATEE BLANCHE H. DAUGHTREY ELEMENTARY 116 27 23% MANATEE SAMOSET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 63 25 40% MANATEE JAMES TILLMAN ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 73 25 34% MANATEE BLACKBURN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 57 23 40% MANATEE H. S. MOODY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 69 34 49% MANATEE FLORINE J ABEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 65 22 34% MANATEE IDA M. STEWART ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 44 39 89% MANATEE WILLIAM H. BASHAW ELEMENTARY 50 30 60% MANATEE BRADEN RIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 90 53 59% MANATEE SEA BREEZE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 80 36 45% MANATEE TARA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 82 58 71% MANATEE LOUISE R JOHNSON K-8 SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES 36 22 61% MANATEE GENE WITT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 82 67 82% MANATEE MARJORIE G. KINNAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 33 16 48% MANATEE GILBERT W MCNEAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 86 64 74% MANATEE FREEDOM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 81 51 63% MANATEE VIRGIL MILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 88 58 66% MANATEE ROBERT WILLIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 95 77 81% MANATEE ANNIE LUCY WILLIAMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 99 62 63% MANATEE B.D. GULLETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 120 95 79% MANATEE BARBARA A HARVEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 94 55 59% MANATEE JUST FOR GIRLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL * * * MANATEE SCHOOL OF ACADEMIC AND BEHAVIORAL LEARNING EXCELLENCE (SABLE) * * * MANATEE MANATEE SCHOOL OF ARTS/SCIENCES 17 10 59% MANATEE TEAM SUCCESS A SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE 77 15 19% MANATEE MANATEE CHARTER SCHOOL 43 14 33% MANATEE IMAGINE CHARTER SCHOOL AT NORTH MANATEE 38 26 68% MANATEE IMAGINE CHARTER AT LAKEWOOD RANCH 68 41 60% MANATEE PALMETTO CHARTER SCHOOL 34 29 85% MANATEE VISIBLE MEN ACADEMY 12 5 42% MANATEE WILLIAM MONROE ROWLETT ACADEMY FOR ARTS AND COMMUNICATION 140 87 62% MANATEE PARRISH CHARTER ACADEMY 100 68 68% (Fall 2020)

County School Name # of test takers # ready for kindergarten % ready PASCO RODNEY B. COX ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 19 35% PASCO TRINITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 72 58 81% PASCO DENHAM OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 93 43 46% PASCO CHESTER W. TAYLOR, JR. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 75 32 43% PASCO PASCO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 73 27 37% PASCO JAMES M. MARLOWE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 74 38 51% PASCO CHASCO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 79 44 56% PASCO SUNRAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 47 18 38% PASCO OAKSTEAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 131 97 74% PASCO GULF HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 87 38 44% PASCO DOUBLE BRANCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 105 66 63% PASCO TRINITY OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 88 54 61% PASCO WEST ZEPHYRHILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 83 37 45% PASCO NEW RIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 74 41 55% PASCO GULF TRACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 71 31 44% PASCO VETERANS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 90 67 74% PASCO WATERGRASS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 82 42 51% PASCO ODESSA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 160 112 70% PASCO SANDERS MEMORIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 133 98 74% PASCO QUAIL HOLLOW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 61 38 62% PASCO SHADY HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 55 26 47% PASCO WIREGRASS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 96 64 67% PASCO BEXLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 131 97 74% PASCO WOODLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 87 48 55% PASCO CONNERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 107 63 59% PASCO MITTYE P. LOCKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 63 28 44% PASCO SAN ANTONIO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 35 55% PASCO RICHEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 70 36 51% PASCO COTEE RIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 24 38% PASCO LACOOCHEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 34 11 32% PASCO SCHRADER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 74 31 42% PASCO FOX HOLLOW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 72 26 36% PASCO CENTENNIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 25 50% PASCO SEVEN SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 74 40 54% PASCO DEER PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 49 27 55% PASCO DR. MARY GIELLA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 81 41 51% PASCO NORTHWEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 97 40 41% PASCO CYPRESS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 80 39 49% PASCO ANCLOTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 45 25 56% PASCO PINE VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 63 50 79% PASCO GULFSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 44 20 45% PASCO CALUSA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 83 30 36% PASCO MOON LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 70 29 41% PASCO LAKE MYRTLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 68 41 60% PASCO SAND PINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 65 50 77% PASCO WESLEY CHAPEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 65 45 69% PASCO LONGLEAF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 94 61 65% PASCO SEVEN OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 62 45 73% PASCO DAYSPRING ACADEMY 91 66 73% PASCO ACADEMY AT THE FARM 71 54 76% PASCO ATHENIAN ACADEMY OF TECHNOLOGY AND THE ARTS 50 35 70% PASCO IMAGINE SCHOOL AT LAND O’ LAKES 111 94 85% PASCO CLASSICAL PREPARATORY SCHOOL 106 63 59% PASCO LEARNING LODGE ACADEMY 43 26 60% PASCO PLATO ACADEMY TRINITY CHARTER SCHOOL 51 33 65% PASCO UNION PARK CHARTER ACADEMY 81 68 84% PASCO PINECREST ACADEMY WESLEY CHAPEL 95 87 92% PASCO INNOVATION PREPARATORY ACADEMY 71 54 76% PASCO PASCO VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION PROGRAM (DISTRICT PROVIDED) 86 58 67% (Fall 2020)

County School Name # of test takers # ready for kindergarten % ready PINELLAS ANONA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 60 39 65% PINELLAS AZALEA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 38 59% PINELLAS BARDMOOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 47 22 47% PINELLAS BAUDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 90 69 77% PINELLAS BAY POINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 67 19 28% PINELLAS BAY VISTA FUNDAMENTAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 67 44 66% PINELLAS BEAR CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 41 24 59% PINELLAS BELCHER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 58 26 45% PINELLAS BELLEAIR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 56 25 45% PINELLAS BLANTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 78 40 51% PINELLAS BROOKER CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 72 55 76% PINELLAS CAMPBELL PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 73 22 30% PINELLAS CROSS BAYOU ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 48 28 58% PINELLAS CURLEW CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 73 48 66% PINELLAS LEILA DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 78 58 74% PINELLAS DUNEDIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 69 41 59% PINELLAS EISENHOWER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 79 34 43% PINELLAS FAIRMOUNT PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 79 23 29% PINELLAS JOHN M. SEXTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 51 26 51% PINELLAS FOREST LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 45 33 73% PINELLAS FRONTIER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 79 44 56% PINELLAS FUGUITT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 52 38 73% PINELLAS LYNCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 70 47 67% PINELLAS PERKINS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 67 39 58% PINELLAS GARRISON-JONES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 62 36 58% PINELLAS GULFPORT MONTESSORI ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 31 48% PINELLAS HIGHLAND LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 61 45 74% PINELLAS HIGH POINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 73 42 58% PINELLAS DOUGLAS L. JAMERSON JR. ELEMENTARY 82 53 65% PINELLAS LAKEVIEW FUNDAMENTAL ELEMENTARY 40 36 90% PINELLAS LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 47 24 51% PINELLAS LEALMAN AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 49 20 41% PINELLAS MADEIRA BEACH FUNDAMENTAL K-8 57 42 74% PINELLAS MAXIMO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 53 20 38% PINELLAS MCMULLEN-BOOTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 53 26 49% PINELLAS MELROSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 53 9 17% PINELLAS MIDTOWN ACADEMY 24 18 75% PINELLAS MILDRED HELMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 82 53 65% PINELLAS MOUNT VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 35 16 46% PINELLAS NORTH SHORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 57 30 53% PINELLAS NORTHWEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 78 33 42% PINELLAS OAKHURST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 93 56 60% PINELLAS OLDSMAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 40 63% PINELLAS ORANGE GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 61 45 74% PINELLAS OZONA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 90 78 87% PINELLAS CURTIS FUNDAMENTAL ELEMENTARY 83 68 82% PINELLAS PASADENA FUNDAMENTAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 70 54 77% PINELLAS PINELLAS CENTRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 57 35 61% PINELLAS PINELLAS PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 68 24 35% PINELLAS PLUMB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 73 36 49% PINELLAS PONCE DE LEON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 82 29 35% PINELLAS RIDGECREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 49 21 43% PINELLAS SAFETY HARBOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 88 58 66% PINELLAS SAWGRASS LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 82 43 52% PINELLAS JAMES B. SANDERLIN K-8 68 46 68% PINELLAS SAN JOSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 35 18 51% PINELLAS SANDY LANE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 56 25 45% PINELLAS SEMINOLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 62 31 50% PINELLAS SEVENTY-FOURTH ST. ELEMENTARY 60 17 28% PINELLAS SHORE ACRES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 96 61 64% PINELLAS SKYCREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 81 31 38% PINELLAS SKYVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 87 55 63% PINELLAS STARKEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 80 49 61% PINELLAS MARJORIE KINNAN RAWLINGS ELEM 70 34 49% PINELLAS SUNSET HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 69 49 71% PINELLAS TARPON SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 72 37 51% PINELLAS NEW HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 37 58% PINELLAS TARPON SPRINGS FUNDAMENTAL ELE 32 29 91% PINELLAS WALSINGHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 61 29 48% PINELLAS WESTGATE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 62 35 56% PINELLAS WOODLAWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 34 8 24% PINELLAS SOUTHERN OAK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 75 42 56% PINELLAS CYPRESS WOODS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 76 54 71% PINELLAS SUTHERLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 91 65 71% PINELLAS LAKE ST. GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 82 53 65% PINELLAS GULF BEACHES ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 40 30 75% PINELLAS KINGS HIGHWAY ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL 30 14 47% PINELLAS PINELLAS VIRTUAL FRANCHISE 15 10 67% PINELLAS ACADEMIE DA VINCI CHARTER SCHOOL 35 28 80% PINELLAS ATHENIAN ACADEMY 49 36 73% PINELLAS PLATO ACADEMY CLEARWATER 51 39 76% PINELLAS ALFRED ADLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL * * * PINELLAS PINELLAS PRIMARY ACADEMY 43 29 67% PINELLAS PLATO ACADEMY PALM HARBOR CHARTER SCHOOL 32 30 94% PINELLAS PINELLAS ACADEMY OF MATH AND SCIENCE 105 73 70% PINELLAS DISCOVERY ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 38 33 87% PINELLAS PLATO ACADEMY LARGO CHARTER SCHOOL 32 18 56% PINELLAS PLATO SEMINOLE 30 23 77% PINELLAS PLATO ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL TARPON SPRINGS 31 25 81% PINELLAS PLATO ACADEMY OF ST.PETERSBURG 32 26 81% PINELLAS PLATO ACADEMY PINELLAS PARK CHARTER SCHOOL 50 38 76% (Fall 2020)

County School Name # of test takers # ready for kindergarten % ready POLK CARLTON PALMORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 39 16 41% POLK CLEVELAND COURT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 42 66% POLK COMBEE ACADEMY OF DESIGN AND ENGINEERING 70 29 41% POLK CRYSTAL LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 38 8 21% POLK DIXIELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 45 16 36% POLK PHILIP O’BRIEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 56 11 20% POLK MEDULLA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 64 19 30% POLK R. BRUCE WAGNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 97 49 51% POLK NORTH LAKELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF CHOICE 67 18 27% POLK SOUTHWEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 48 23 48% POLK LINCOLN AVENUE ACADEMY 63 42 67% POLK ROCHELLE SCHOOL OF THE ARTS 66 41 62% POLK ALTA VISTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 75 20 27% POLK SANDHILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 53 14 26% POLK EASTSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 76 17 22% POLK BETHUNE ACADEMY 58 31 53% POLK DAVENPORT SCHOOL OF THE ARTS 73 39 53% POLK RIDGEVIEW GLOBAL STUDIES ACADEMY 109 55 50% POLK FRANK E. BRIGHAM ACADEMY 81 53 65% POLK ELBERT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 84 34 40% POLK FRED G. GARNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 82 26 32% POLK INWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 25 4 16% POLK JOHN SNIVELY ELEMENTARY 31 11 35% POLK LAKE ALFRED ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 83 36 43% POLK WAHNETA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 61 15 25% POLK JEWETT SCHOOL OF THE ARTS 48 21 44% POLK LEWIS ANNA WOODBURY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 72 29 40% POLK LENA VISTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 107 29 27% POLK AUBURNDALE CENTRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 37 13 35% POLK WALTER CALDWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 77 34 44% POLK POLK CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 58 26 45% POLK DAVENPORT ELEMENTARY 52 20 38% POLK CHAIN OF LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 107 63 59% POLK BARTOW ELEMENTARY ACADEMY 69 44 64% POLK FLORAL AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 61 28 46% POLK CITRUS RIDGE A CIVICS ACADEMY 71 17 24% POLK ALTURAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 15 5 33% POLK HIGHLAND CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 42 20 48% POLK PURCELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 56 15 27% POLK KINGSFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 80 20 25% POLK KATHLEEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 14 28% POLK GRIFFIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 24 8 33% POLK JESSE KEEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 58 9 16% POLK WINSTON ACADEMY OF ENGINEERING 73 48 66% POLK SLEEPY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 107 39 36% POLK HIGHLANDS GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 63 40 63% POLK FROSTPROOF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 104 38 37% POLK POLK AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 66 25 38% POLK HILLCREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 125 83 66% POLK HORIZONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 79 34 43% POLK SPOOK HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 71 22 31% POLK JANIE HOWARD WILSON SCHOOL 33 10 30% POLK DALE R FAIR BABSON PARK ELEMENTARY 71 42 59% POLK EDGAR L. PADGETT ELEMENTARY 56 15 27% POLK OSCAR J. POPE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 41 18 44% POLK LAUREL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 46 18 39% POLK SCOTT LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 84 48 57% POLK MCKEEL ELEMENTARY ACADEMY 58 44 76% POLK SOUTH MCKEEL ACADEMY 123 89 72% POLK EAGLE LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 98 33 34% POLK PALMETTO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 36 14 39% POLK GARDEN GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 70 34 49% POLK PINEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 90 30 33% POLK JAMES E. STEPHENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 52 16 31% POLK DUNDEE ELEMENTARY ACADEMY 68 31 46% POLK CLARENCE BOSWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 57 23 40% POLK JAMES W. SIKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 102 50 49% POLK R. CLEM CHURCHWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 78 32 41% POLK DR. NE ROBERTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 83 39 47% POLK ROSABELLE W. BLAKE ACADEMY 51 28 55% POLK WENDELL WATSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 82 42 51% POLK VALLEYVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 85 45 53% POLK SOCRUM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 46 17 37% POLK SPESSARD L HOLLAND ELEMENTARY 86 39 45% POLK LOUGHMAN OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 83 33 40% POLK BERKLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 107 77 72% POLK MAGNOLIA MONTESSORI ACADEMY 19 14 74% POLK NAVIGATOR ACADEMY OF LEADERSHIP DAVENPORT 51 26 51% POLK LANGUAGE & LITERACY ACADEMY FOR LEARNING * * * POLK HARTRIDGE ACADEMY 23 21 91% POLK LAKELAND MONTESSORI SCHOOL HOUSE 15 14 93% POLK VICTORY RIDGE ACADEMY 15 2 13% POLK CYPRESS JUNCTION MONTESSORI 11 7 64% (Fall 2020)