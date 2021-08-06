Learn about sharks, give back with a WWE SuperStar and more this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even more events are returning in person this weekend, including SharkCon, Titus O’Neil’s charity event to get kids ready to go back to school and many markets across the area.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. SharkCon

SharkCon is back at the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend. Speakers include Richard Dreyfuss, of “Jaws,” among other known biologists helping protect sharks in the Tampa Bay area and the entire world.

2. Back to School Bash

The World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar and global ambassador will host this year’s “Back to School Bash” in person at Raymond James Stadium. The event will be held Saturday beginning at 9:01 a.m.

O’Neil is bringing a special guest to help out this year: Florida native, rapper and singer Flo Rida. The duo will be holding a “battle of the bands” showcase for high school bands, as bands did not have the opportunity to play at all last year due to COVID-19 restrictions in high school stadiums.

“Therefore, they didn’t have a chance to generate any funds, so we’re going to have a very special surprise for them along with this showcase, and kind of let Flo Rida help introduce that surprise,” O’Neil said.

3. Seminole Hard Rock Casino Drag Brunch

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is presenting its first, “Love All, Serve All” drag queen brunch on Sunday, with tickets currently running at $35.

4. Seminole Heights Sunday Morning Market

The event will take place at Southern Brewing and Winery on North Nebraska Avenue beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting through 2 p.m.

The event’s Facebook page touts live music and shops with “local vendors who sell fresh produce, plants, baked goods, artisan foods and hand crafted gifts.”

The event is also dog friendly. Food vendors, as well as food trucks, will be on hand.

5. Yoga on the Lawn at Armature Works

This event is free and open to the public, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Kodawari Studios. The class will be outside on the front lawn and early arrival is encouraged.

6. Adoption Day at Wesley Chapel PetCo

Find your new best friend at the location on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Wesley Chapel on Saturday. Dogs available for adoption will be at the store from noon until 3 p.m.

7. “Bow Tied Brews” at Pour House Tampa

If the pandemic wrecked your wedding plans, Pour House Tampa is hosting an event with wedding professionals.

The event is partnered with Late Start Brewing, who will donate $1 for every pint sold to Feeding Tampa Bay.

8. Dunedin Downtown Summer Market

The market supports more than 30 local vendors who sell fresh produce, baked goods, art, raw honey, lunch and more, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The market can be found on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. in the parking lot next to the Dunedin History Museum.