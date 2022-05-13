TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As gas prices remain high and growing higher, the cost at the pump can chip away at higher earnings and make ongoing inflation even harder to handle. Oil prices have fallen but it’s not affecting prices at the pump.

To make it through and find some savings and price relief, multiple gas station companies are offering deals to salve the pinch at the gas pump. Some companies are offering constant savings, others are offering different scales and deals for their customers.

Here’s a list of some of the deals available, and what it might cost to get it.

At 7-Eleven, membership is free. All you have to do is give them a phone number and you can start saving immediately.

For your first seven fill-ups, you’ll save $0.11 per gallon. After, you’ll be able to get $0.03 every time you fill the tank.

For those who prefer WaWa gas stations, customers can save $0.15 per gallon through June 12 if you download the company’s WaWa app and pay over the phone.

If you don’t like the red bird or the number guy, customers at Love’s can save $0.05 pre gallon on every fill-up by using the GasBuddy app.

If you’re not interested in the savings from WaWa, 7-Eleven or Love’s, there are more options to try.

By registering with BPme Rewards, a mobile app, you can get $0.05 discounts per gallon every fill-up in the fist month. After, if you spend at least $100 per month on fuel, you’ll keep saving that $0.05 per gallon, and special bonus offers on fuel savings will come in through the app as you go. You can also subscribe to BPme’s Price Match program for $1 per month and save on all BP and Amoco fuel fill-ups.

Walmart+ members save $0.10 per gallon at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy gas stations, and Sam’s Club fuel centers. The company has 14,000 gas stations across 48 states. Membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year plus tax to unlock the company’s gas savings, and other deals.

Shell station gas customers can also save $0.05 per gallon by filling up at stations with the company’s Fuel Rewards Program. All you have to do is register a phone number and you’ll get $0.05 per gallon every time you fuel up.

Circle K gas stations have a big savings option too. If you sign up for Circle K Easy Pay, you’ll get $0.30 off per gallon for your first 100 gallons filled up, or for the first 60 days, whichever happens first. After that, member save $0.10 per gallon, every gallon as long as they sign up for the Easy Pay debit card and link it with their bank account.

If you don’t want to sign up for specific gas company deals, you can also go a different direction by using the Upside app. You’ll be able to earn cashback and rebates on everything from groceries to convenience stores to purchases at the pump. To earn cashback, you’ll have to plug in a copy of your receipt from a purchase to get money back.