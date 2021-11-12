Child tax credit update: Next check coming Monday, advance payment deadline approaching

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2021 monthly child tax credit payments that passed in President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan are coming to an end, with only two checks left for parents who were approved to receive the aid. The next one comes Monday, Nov. 15.

Parents who might be able to get the child tax credits but haven’t gotten any so far have until Monday to apply for the benefit, or miss out, according to the White House.

“If you are eligible for the Child Tax Credit but don’t sign up for advance monthly payments by the November 15 deadline,” the White House said in an informational release, “you can still claim the full credit of up to $3,600 per child by filing your taxes next year.”

Families can see if they’re eligible and apply online. If you didn’t opt-in to the payments but would like to get the amount paid over the past six months, you can opt-in for a big bulk payment if you’re eligible.

The bulk of the payments were delivered by direct deposit, just like the stimulus checks passed under both Biden and former President Donald Trump before him. So far, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has sent out over $61 billion to eligible households.

The credits are payments of up to $300 per child under six years old, or $250 per child if they’re between six and 17 years old. The last check will come Dec. 15. The six payments made to the eligible families were just half of the amount allocated for parents who needed extra assistance due to the pandemic.

The other half of the funds will be delivered as tax credits in one big chunk after tax season in 2022. The money has been hailed as a helping hand for families by the president and other proponents, with efforts in Congress going toward extending the social spending or making it permanent.

Those opposed to the continuing the payments have pushed back on it, particularly as a fragmented Democratic Party works to reconcile the various progressive wings into a united front before the midterms. The fractured nature of the debate makes passing the continued child tax credits, and Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, a complicated process as the year draws to a close.

Sign up online for payments can be completed in both English and Spanish at a special site set up for the child tax credit payments.