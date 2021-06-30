162 new Florida laws take effect on July 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s 2021 legislative session was jam packed with plenty of new bills that could become law. So far, almost 300 bills have been signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Only a few have been rejected.
In Florida, the governor can sign or veto a bill. If the governor doesn’t act on a piece of legislation that arrives at their desk within seven to 15 days, it passes as is.
Bills that the governor vetoes can still pass with a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers, letting the bill become law.
Another option for legislation during the session is when a bill is laid on the table. This is when a lawmaker files a motion to “reject the measure,” which stops it from moving forward.
WFLA.com has been breaking down the different pieces of legislation that Floridians will have to know going forward. Here, you’ll find a quick list of everything that’s passed, split up between what’s already in effect, what’s coming further down the line and what’s going to start July 1.
Bills signed by DeSantis to take effect July 1
- HB 5: Civic Education Curriculum
- HB 17: Podiatric Medicine
- HB 37: Abandoned Cemeteries
- SB 44: Use of Drones by Government Agencies
- SB 46: Craft Distilleries
- SB 52: Postsecondary Education
- HB 53: Public Works
- SB 56: Community Association Assessment Notices
- HB 59: Growth Management
- SB 60: County and Municipal Code Enforcement
- HB 67: Public Defender Duties
- SB 70: Domestic Violence Centers
- SB 76: Insurance
- SB 88: Faring Operations
- SB 96: Child Welfare
- SB 100: Highway Projects
- HB 131: Educator Conduct
- HB 141: Parenting and Time-Sharing of a Minor Child for a Convicted Parent
- SB 148: Beverage Law
- HB 149: Students with Disabilities in Public Schools
- HB 157: First Aid Training in Public Schools
- HB 169: Purchase of Commodities and Services by Water Management Districts
- HB 173: Individual Education Plan Requirements for Students with Disabilities
- HB 183: Office of Minority Health and Health Equity
- SB 184: Purple Alert
- HB 217: Conservation Area Designations
- HB 221: Recovery of Spaceflight Assets
- HB 223: Marina Evacuations
- HB 231: Services for Veterans and Their Families
- HB 233: Postsecondary Education
- HB 241: Parents’ Bill of Rights
- HB 245: Massage Therapy
- SB 262: Dispensing Medicinal Drugs
- SB 272: Rare Disease Advisory Council
- SB 286: Fire Sprinklers
- HB 311: Public Records/Assessment Instruments
- SB 342: Vehicle and Vessel Registration
- SB 348: Medicaid
- HB 353: Bicycle Operation Regulations
- SB 354: Restitution
- SB 366: Educational Opportunities Leading to Employment
- HB 369: Construction Contracting Regulation Exemption
- SB 378: Payment for Construction Services
- HB 379: Public Records/Economic Development Agencies
- SB 388: Injured Police Canines
- SB 400: Public Records
- HB 401: Florida Building Code
- HB 403: Home-based Businesses
- HB 419: Early Learning and Early Grade Success
- SB 420: Motor Vehicle Insurance Coverage Exclusions
- HB 429: Purple Star Campuses
- SB 430: Retail Petroleum Fuel Measuring Devices
- HB 431: Physician Assistants
- HB 435: Veterans Employment and Training
- HB 441: Elder-focused Dispute Resolution Process
- HB 463: Community Association Pools
- HB 467: Insurance Adjuster Examination Requirements
- HB 487: Growth Management
- HB 519: Required Health Education Instruction
- SB 524: Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Trust Funds
- HB 529: Moments of Silence in Public Schools
- SB 530: Nonopioid Alternatives
- HB 545: Reproductive Health and Disease Education
- HB 583: Interception of Wire, Oral, or Electronic Communications Made in Violation of Protective Orders
- SB 590: School Safety
- HB 597: Homestead Exemption for Seniors 65 and Older
- SB 616: Public Accountancy
- SB 628: Urban Agriculture
- SB 630: Community Associations
- HB 663: Cottage Food Operations
- HB 667: Building Inspections
- HB 673: DNA Evidence Collected in Sexual Offense Investigations
- SB 694: Waste Management
- SB 714: Resource Information for Individuals with Disabilities
- SB 716: Consent for Pelvic Examinations
- HB 723: Juvenile Justice Education Programs
- SB 728: Credit for Reinsurance
- HB 735: Preemption of Local Occupational Licensing (eff. July 1, presented June 28)
- SB 768: Administration of Vaccines
- HB 781: Public Records (eff. July 1, presented June 28)
- SB 794: Independent Living Services
- HB 797: Florida Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association
- SB 804: Substance Abuse Services
- HB 805: Volunteer Ambulance Services
- HB 823: Alarm System Contractors
- HB 827: School District Funding
- HB 847: Florida Postsecondary Academic Library Network
- HB 855: Barber Services
- HB 871: Sovereign Immunity for Child Protection Teams
- HB 873: Military Affairs
- HB 885: Juvenile Justice Programs and Detention
- SB 896: Renewable Energy
- SB 904: Doorstep Refuse and Recycling Collection Containers
- HB 905: Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly
- HB 909: Cultural and Historical Programs
- HB 919: Preemption Over Restriction of Utility Services
- SB 920: Liability of Persons Providing Areas for Public Outdoor Recreational Purposes
- SB 922: Veterans’ Preference in Employment
- SB 950: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety
- SB 976: Protection of Ecological Systems, “Florida Wildlife Corridor Act”
- SB 1018: Largemouth Bass
- SB 1028: Education, “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act”
- HB 1041: Protection of Elderly Persons and Disabled Adults
- SB 1048: Public Records/Conviction Integrity Unit Reinvestigation Information
- HB 1051: Environmental Compliance Costs
- HB 1057: Agency for Health Care Administration
- SB 1060: Limitation of Liability for Voluntary Engineering or Architectural Services
- SB 1070: Estates and Trusts
- HB 1079: Agency Contracts for Commodities and Contractual Services
- SB 1108: Education
- SB 1120: Telephone Solicitation
- SB 1126: Department of Transportation
- SB 1134: Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- HB 1137: Information Technology Procurement
- SB 1136: Board of Directors of Florida ABLE, Inc.
- HB 1157: Freestanding Emergency Departments
- HB 1159: Education
- HB 1177: Biscayne Bay
- HB 1189: Victims of Sexual Offenses
- SB 1194: Transportation
- HB 1197: Courts
- HB 1209: Department of Financial Services
- HB 1229: Public Records
- HB 1231: Domestic Violence
- HB 1239: Broadband Internet Infrastructure
- HB 1261: Higher Education
- HB 1289: Autonomous Vehicles
- HB 1297: Cybersecurity
- HB 1313: Digital Driver Licenses and Identification Cards
- HB 1315: Public Records/Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- HB 1349: Assistance Programs
- HB 1359: Public Records/Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (eff. the same date as HB 1151 or similar legislation, signed into law on June 30)
- HB 1381: Maternal Health Outcomes (eff. July 1, presented June 28)
- HB 1507: Workforce Related Programs and Services, “The REACH Act”
- SB 1634: Public Records/Aquaculture/Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- SB 1716: Transportation Facility Designations Honoring Fallen Law Enforcement Officers
- SB 1770: Genetic Counseling
- SB 1826: Human Trafficking
- SB 1884: Preemption of Firearms and Ammunition Regulation
- SB 1890: Campaign Financing
- SB 1934: Health Care Practitioner Discipline
- SB 1966: Department of Business and Professional Regulation
- SB 2504: Collective Bargaining
- SB 2510: State Agency Law Enforcement Radio System
- SB 2512: Documentary Stamp Tax Distributions
- SB 2518: Health Care
- HB 5011: Termination of the Lawton Chiles Endowment Fund
- HB 5101: Education Funding
- HB 5301: Judges
- HB 5601: Higher Education
- HB 6077: Assets of an Estate in Administration
- HB 7011: Student Literacy
- HB 7017: Foreign Influence
- SB 7018: State-administered Retirement Systems
- SB 7022: OGSR/Proprietary Confidential Business Information
- SB 7028: OGSR/Data Processing Software
- HB 7045: School Choice
- SB 7056: Trust Funds
- HB 7061: Taxation
- SB 7072: Social Media Platforms
- HB 7051: Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices
- SB 7074: Public Records/Social Media Platform Activities
Bills presented to governor, awaiting yes/no
- SB 590: School Safety (eff. July 1, presented June 28)
- HB 649: Petition for Objection to Assessment (eff. July 1, presented June 28)
- SB 912: Land Use and Development (eff. upon becoming law, presented June 28)
- SB 1086: Operation and Safety of Motor Vehicles and Vessels (eff. July 1, presented June 16)
- HB 7023: Veterans Treatment Court Programs (eff. July 1, presented June 28)
Bills already on the books
- HB 1: Combating Public Disorder
- HB 3: Home Book Delivery for Elementary Students
- HB 9: Protecting Consumers Against Pandemic-related Fraud
- SB 50: Taxation, or “The Park Randall ‘Randy’ Miller Act”
- SB 64: Reclaimed Water
- SB 68: Public Records/Staff and Domestic Violence Advocates of Domestic Violence Centers
- SB 72: Civil Liability for Damages Relating to COVID-19
- SB 90: Elections
- SB 234: Sexual Offender Registration
- HB 259: Safety of Religious Institutions
- SB 306: Florida Statutes
- SB 308: Florida Statutes
- SB 310: Florida Statutes
- SB 312: Florida Statutes
- HB 327: Public Records/Disaster Response
- HB 337: Impact Fees
- HB 371: False Reports of Crimes
- HB 385: Alcoholic Beverage Licenses, Lake and Sumter Counties
- SB 416: POW-MIA Vietnam Veterans Bracelet Memorial
- HB 425: Disposition of Unclaimed Property
- HB 483: Electronic Legal Documents
- HB 485: Personal Care Attendants
- SB 602: Business Organizations
- HB 661: Modification or Continuation of Terms of Probation
- HB 751: City of Gainesville, Alachua County
- SB 776: Racketeering
- HB 787: St. Augustine-St. Johns County Airport Authority, St. Johns County
- HB 839: Express Preemption of Fuel Retailers and Related Transportation Infrastructure
- HB 845: Higher Education
- SB 912: Land Use and Development
- HB 915: Port of Palm Beach District, Palm Beach County
- HB 979: Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County
- HB 1035: Loxahatchee River Environmental Control District, Martin and Palm Beach Counties
- SB 1040: Duties of the Attorney General
- HB 1055: Public Records/Trade Secrets (eff. upon becoming law, presented June 28)
- HB 1069: Pub. Rec./Department of Military Affairs
- HB 1185: Indian Trail Improvement District, Palm Beach County
- HB 1213: Homosassa Special Water District, Citrus County
- HB 1309: Environmental Regulation
- HB 1311: Public Records and Meetings/Public Service Commission
- HB 1463: Department of Economic Opportunity
- HB 1495: Coral Springs Improvement District, Broward County (eff. upon approval by qualified electors of Coral Springs Improvement District in referendum, signed into law on June 30)
- HB 1499: Pine Tree Water Control District, Broward County (eff. upon approval by qualified electors of Pine Tree Water Control District in referendum, signed into law on June 30)
- HB 1501: Sunshine Drainage District, Broward County (eff. upon approval by qualified electors of Sunshine Drainage District in referendum, signed into law on June 30)
- HB 1503: North Springs Improvement District, Broward County (eff. upon approval by qualified electors of North Springs Improvement District in referendum, signed into law on June 30)
- HB 1589: City of Key West, Monroe County
- HB 1591: South Seminole and North Orange County Wastewater Transmission Authority
- HB 1593: Seminole County (eff. upon becoming law, presented June 28)
- SB 1598: Consumer Protection
- HB 1631: Trailer Estates Park and Recreation District, Manatee County
- HB 1633: Okaloosa Gas District, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties
- HB 1637: Immokalee Water and Sewage District, Collier County (eff. upon becoming law, signed into law on June 30)
- HB 1639: Public Records/Network Schematics, Hardware and Software Configurations, or Encryption/Supervisors of Elections
- HB 1645: City of Freeport, Walton County
- HB 1647: City of Orlando, Orange County (eff. upon becoming law, presented June 28)
- SB 1786: Florida Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Plan
- SB 1944: Utility and Communications Poles
- SB 1946: Anchoring Limitation Areas
- SB 1954: Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience
- SB 2006: Emergency Management
- SB 2500: Appropriations
- SB 2502: Implementing the 2021-2022 General Appropriations Act
- SB 2514: Resilient Florida Trust Fund
- SB 2516: Water Storage North of Lake Okeechobee
- HB 6095: Scheduling of Drug Products Containing Cannabidiol
- HB 6503: Relief/Emilio Jesus Vizcaino-Aday/Miami-Dade County
- HB 6511: Relief/Estate of Crystle Marie Galloway/Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners
- HB 7033: Task Force on Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys
- SB 7054: Triumph Gulf Coast Trust Fund/Department of Economic Opportunity
- HB 7059: Corporate Income Tax
Bills to take effect later in 2021
- HB 77: Diesel Exhaust Fluid
- SB 80: Child Welfare (eff. Oct. 10, presented June 28)
- SB 82: Sponsorship Identification Disclaimers
- SB 252: Child Care Facilities
- SB 346: Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board
- HB 363: Privileged Communications Made to Crime Stoppers Organizations
- HB 421 & HB 1101: Relief From Burdens on Real Property Rights
- HB 625: Attorney Compensation
- SB 676: Specialty and Special License Plates
- HB 701: Behavioral Health Care Services Coverage and Access
- HB 833: Unlawful Use of DNA
- SB 838: Clerks of the Circuit Court
- SB 890: Use of Electronic Databases
- HB 921: Electronic Crimes
- SB 1046: Arrest Booking Photographs
- HB 1059: Construction Permits
- SB 1080: Tobacco and Nicotine Products
- HB 1103: Special District Accountability
- HB 1251: Water Street Tampa Improvement District, Hillsborough County
- HB 1523: Corporate Espionage
- SB 1532: Child Support
- HB 1587: East Manatee Fire Rescue District, Manatee County
- HB 7001: OGSR/Nurse Licensure Compact
- HB 7003: OGSR/State Boxing Commission
- HB 7007: OGSR/Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- HB 7009: OGSR/Juvenile Criminal History Records
- SB 7014: OGSR/Office of Insurance Regulation
- HB 7037: OGSR/State-funded Infrastructure Bank
Bills to take effect in 2022
- HB 35: Legal Notices
- HB 121: Notaries Public
- SB 566: Motor Vehicle Rentals