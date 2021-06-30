162 new Florida laws take effect on July 1

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a bill during a signing ceremony at the William J. Kirlew Junior Academy, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The bill creates a new voucher program for thousands of students to attend private and religious schools using taxpayer dollars traditionally spent on public schools.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s 2021 legislative session was jam packed with plenty of new bills that could become law. So far, almost 300 bills have been signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Only a few have been rejected.

In Florida, the governor can sign or veto a bill. If the governor doesn’t act on a piece of legislation that arrives at their desk within seven to 15 days, it passes as is.

Bills that the governor vetoes can still pass with a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers, letting the bill become law.

Another option for legislation during the session is when a bill is laid on the table. This is when a lawmaker files a motion to “reject the measure,” which stops it from moving forward.

WFLA.com has been breaking down the different pieces of legislation that Floridians will have to know going forward. Here, you’ll find a quick list of everything that’s passed, split up between what’s already in effect, what’s coming further down the line and what’s going to start July 1.

