WFLA News & Weather Apps

WFLA News App
Features
- Live WFLA broadcasts of newscasts and major events
- Current news and Storm Team 8 weather is featured right on the home screen
- Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you
- Stay informed of breaking news with push alerts
- View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen
- Understand how weather will affect you with local forecasts, radar, maps and video
- Alerts for severe weather and closings/delays appear on the home screen
- See the latest traffic conditions on an interactive map
- Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips
- Easily share interesting articles via e-mail, SMS, Facebook(R), Twitter(TM), and more
- The latest on the Bucs, Lightning, Rays, other Tampa-area sports
WFLA Weather App
Features
Live interactive radar with tools that let you track the storms around you
Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen and cue an audio alert
Lightning alerts help keep you safe letting you know when there is lightning nearby
The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead
The latest video forecast from the First Warning Weather team
Current weather conditions for Tampa, Clearwater, St Petersburg, Florida and anywhere in the US
Customize your forecast by setting up multiple locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more
WFLA.com on Any Device
The full power of WFLA.com on your computer is instantly available for your smartphone, tablet or feature phone — and it’s specifically tailored to your device.
Open WFLA.com on your device’s web browser. There’s no app to download or update, and you’ll get the full experience, instantly, on your iPhone, iPad, Android, eReader or hundreds of other devices. Enjoy rich interactive features, like full-screen video and a mobile-friendly interactive radar, all from the experienced local news team you trust.