‘Winter-like’ weekend in store for Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter does not officially begin until Dec. 21, which is still 36 days away. However, temperatures will give Tampa Bay an early treat both Saturday and Sunday.

After the passage of a cold front Friday afternoon, winds will pick up. These northerly winds will bring in the cooler air which will stick around through the weekend.

The Storm Team 8 hour-by-hour forecast shows temperatures falling through early Saturday morning into the mid 50s. Clouds will keep temperatures from falling much further than that. Temperatures will then struggle to warm to near 70 Saturday afternoon.

Much of the day will be spent in the 60s with lots of clouds and a 10% chance of a light, passing shower.

Those stubborn clouds will finally break up Saturday night. This will allow temperaturs to drop to near 50 by Sunday morning. Areas away from the coast, especially north of Tampa, will likely fall into the upper 40s.

After the chilly start on Sunday morning near 50 degrees, temperatures will again struggle to warm up even though we’ll see more sunshine Sunday.

The cooler weather continues into the beginning of the work week with highs in the low 70s and morning lows staying in the 50s.