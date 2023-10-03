TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve ventured out at any point on Tuesday, there’s a chance you noticed it too — hazy skies as far as the eye can see — and the cause may just surprise you.

WFLA Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said the haze is actually associated with Canadian wildfires.

“[The smoke] has come all the way down I-95 and should be with us for the next couple of days,” Spann said.

The New York Times reported that hundreds of wildfires burning throughout Canada are contributing to the smoke and haze lingering over portions of North America. As of Tuesday morning, the outlet said Tampa’s air quality is “unhealthy for some” with an Air Quality Index of 109.

“The haze has reduced air quality in parts of central and northern Florida and air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive people, especially those with asthma or respiratory problems,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Eric Stone added. “With smoke sticking around this evening, look for amazing sunsets around 7:15 p.m.”