WFLA welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is pleased to welcome Jeff Berardelli as Chief Meteorologist to the Max Defender 8 weather team. Berardelli comes to WFLA with 17 years of experience forecasting Florida’s severe weather including hurricanes Irma and Matthew among other major storms.

“We are very excited to welcome Jeff Berardelli as Chief Meteorologist to the already very talented Max Defender 8 weather team,” said Dave Ciliberti, News Director of WFLA and WTTA-TV. “Jeff’s extensive experience forecasting Florida’s severe weather will be a tremendous asset throughout hurricane season to help keep everyone in the Tampa Bay area prepared and safe.”

Most recently, Berardelli was at CBS News in New York as meteorologist and reported on climate stories. While there, Jeff led CBS News’ national coverage of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, Hurricane Michael in 2018 and the record breaking 2020 season. Tampa residents may remember Jeff from his time at Bay News 9 and WTSP from 1997-2003. He also worked at WCBS in New York and WFOR in Miami, before becoming the main meteorologist in West Palm Beach at WPEC.

“Ever since I can remember I’ve wanted to be a meteorologist and each day I’m incredibly fortunate to live that dream,“ said Mr. Berardelli. “This career has enabled me to live in various cities and gain valuable experience, but I’ve always dreamed of returning to the community where I feel most at home – the Tampa Bay area. Today I am overjoyed to finally have the opportunity to bring my experience back home and help guide our News Channel 8 community through future hurricane seasons.”

Jeff is a graduate of Cornell University, with a Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology. He also has a master’s degree from Columbia University in climate and holds an AMS CBM seal. Jeff and his wife Christy and newborn daughter Grace will be relocating to the Tampa Bay in January.

“As a new father, my wife and I are looking forward to raising our newborn daughter In Tampa,” said Berardelli. “And as an avid fisherman, boater and diver I’m looking forward to getting back out on the water.”

Max Defender 8 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli’s first day will be Jan. 15, 2022.