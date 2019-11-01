Weekend Weather: Fall-like weather sticks around through Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is currently stalled out to the south of Tampa Bay. Although Tampa is on the cooler and drier side of this front, a few clouds will linger through Saturday.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend compared to the record breaking heat of October.

High temperatures will be held in the lower 80s Saturday and only the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Sunday. A secondary push of cooler air Saturday afternoon will leave Sunday a little sunnier.

That will also help to keep temperatures seasonable before warming back up next week.

Temperatures will be cool and pleasant in the early mornings and late evenings.

Temperatures will start out in the mid 60s Saturday morning.

Sunday morning lows will flirt with the upper 50s in Citrus County and be in the lower 60s elsewhere.