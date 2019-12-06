Weekend Forecast: Mostly dry, partly cloudy and warm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The gradual warm-up continues right on into the weekend. There is a low chance for a few showers both Saturday and Sunday but most areas will stay dry. Clouds will move in Saturday afternoon and stick around Sunday.

Friday Night: Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s by 7 or 8 p.m. this evening under mostly clear skies. Tonight will be the last night most areas drop into the 50s as the warming trend continues.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly sunny during the morning hours with a gradual increase in cloud cover by the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry, but a few showers cannot be ruled out near the Nature Coast and offshore. Temperatures will start off in the mid-50s but rise quickly into 70s with highs topping out near 76 degrees.

Saturday night: Humidity levels will slowly be on the rise and temperatures will not fall as fast. It will be a more mild evening with skies staying partly clear but most areas dry.

Sunday: After a mild start with temps near 60 degrees, temps will rise to near 79 degrees for a high. We’ll see a mixture of clouds and sun and only a 10% chance to see an isolated shower. You’ll notice the humidity levels. It will not be near summertime levels but compared to the very dry air recently, it will be noticeable.

Sunday night: A mild evening is expected with temps in the mid and upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy and the weather should be rather quiet.

The next cold front doesn’t arrive until Wednesday and it won’t knock temps down that much. We’ll go from 80 degrees for a high on Tuesday back to the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday, which is average for this time of year.

