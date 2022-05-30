TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vacationing family caught video of an incredible natural phenomenon spinning into shape while at a private island owned by the Walt Disney Company’s cruise line,

Khayan E. Martinez of Orlando caught footage of a waterspout forming over a cruise ship at Castaway Cay in the Bahamas. The island is a port “reserved exclusively” for use by Disney Cruise Line on its Bahaman and Caribbean cruises.

The waterspout formed near the cruise ship before drifting across the skyline.

Reacting to the weather taking shape, Martinez had just one reaction, “Yikes.”

According to the National Weather Service, a waterspout is a “funnel which contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water.”