TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The sun will shine brightly all weekend long, and that may bring many people to the beautiful beaches along the coast.

For those who head into the water, there is a high risk of rip currents today and Saturday. A strong wind from the northwest will help create those dangerous currents.

If you get caught in one of these currents, try to stay calm. These currents pull out from the beach, but they don’t necessarily pull swimmers underwater.

Do not try to fight the current by swimming directly back to the shore. Instead, swim parallel to the beach until the current releases you.

After you are free of the current, swim at an angle back to the beach.