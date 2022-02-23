Vortex shedding caught on satellite: What is it?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The best thing about having state-of-the-art satellites constantly watching all aspects of earth is seeing different phenomena – like a recent loop of vortex shedding that was caught on satellite.

The mesmerizing phenomena was captured by the GOES-West satellite, a NOAA satellite. The view was over Socorro Island, a small volcanic island around 400 miles west of Mexico.

What you see in the video is called is called vortex shedding. The mass of clouds and the air are moving south, but then encounter Socorro Island, which disrupts the flow.

As the air and clouds move around the island, it compresses because the air slams into the island and has to find a path around it. Once the air gets past the island, it rushes back in to spread out and fill the void, creating rotation called a vortex.

The vortices then detach and move past the island, alternating from side to side. This forms what is called a Von Karman vortex street – which looks really, really cool on this satellite image.

This same concept is what causes overhead powerlines to hum at certain wind speeds, or the antenna on your car to hum and vibrate at certain speeds. Objects that are not as rigidly fixed as an island can be pulled from side to side by the low pressure created by each vortex – creating the side to side movement.

Here’s a video from NOAA with more images of vortex shedding and why it happens.

Want more weather stories and forecasts from the Max Defender 8 weather team? Download the News Channel 8 and Max Defender 8 weather apps.