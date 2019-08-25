TRACKING THE TROPICS: Dorian getting stronger in the tropical Atlantic

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Dorian is a little stronger this evening and is expected to continue to gradually intensify as it approaches the Windward Islands.

Sunday 5 PM forecast track from the National Hurricane Center

As of 5 PM Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located about 375 miles east southeast of Barbados. The storm is moving west at around 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to an estimated 50 mph.

The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center moves Dorian across the Windward Islands and into the northeastern Caribbean by the middle of the week. Some additional intensification is likely and the storm could reach Category 1 hurricane strength by midweek.

The storm will approach the Greater Antilles toward the end of the week. Added wind shear, dry air aloft and land interaction with Hispaniola and Puerto Rico may significantly weaken the system by the end of the week. The exact track of this compact storm and how much land it encounters will likely determine how organized Dorian can remain long term.

Elsewhere, Invest 98L sitting in the northern Bahamas is likely become a tropical depression early in the work week. Thankfully, forecast models take this system northeast out into the open Atlantic.