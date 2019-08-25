TRACKING THE TROPICS: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean

Sunday 11 AM forecast from the National Hurricane Center

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Dorian has been maintaining itself as a weak tropical storm, but strengthening is expected as it moves west into the Caribbean Sea.

On Sunday at 11 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located at 460 miles east of Barbados. The storm continue moving west at around 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph. The storm is feeling the influence of some mid-level dry air and Saharan dust.

The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center moves Dorian into the Caribbean by the middle of next week. Some strengthening is forecast and the storm could become a hurricane. By the end of next week, the storm will approach the Greater Antilles. Land interaction with Hispaniola and Puerto Rico is expected to weaken the system.

Invest 98L sitting in the northern Bahamas is expected to organize and may become a depression early next week. Forecast models take this system northeast into the open Atlantic.