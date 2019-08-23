TRACKING THE TROPICS: Activity Increasing in the Atlantic Basin

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – Although tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin tends to increase in the month of August, August 2019 has been exceptionally quiet. This has been thanks to factors such as Saharan dust, dry air, and high wind shear. That has all changed with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) monitoring several disturbances in the Atlantic.



Invest 98L is situated off the southeast Florida coast. The disturbance will likely bring heavy rain over the Bahamas and south Florida through Saturday. The NHC has a high confidence that this system will likely become a tropical depression by Saturday night. Forecast models take it to the northeast out into the open Atlantic. If Invest 98L becomes a tropical storm, it will be given the name Dorian.

Invest 99L is situated in the middle of the Atlantic between the Antilles and the coast of Africa. The disturbance has a change of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days. Long-term forecast models continue taking the system toward the Caribbean.

Chantal, once a tropical storm, has been torn apart by dry air and high wind shear. The depression is expected to become a remnant low by Friday evening.