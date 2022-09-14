TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — Fall is quickly approaching, with the first official day of autumn coming on Sept. 22. It certainly doesn’t feel like it in Florida, though.

Most will know that the annual cooldown is slow to happen here in the Tampa Bay area, with summer-like temperatures continuing well into the fall months.

The average high, however, will begin to get lower starting Thursday, Sept. 15. The average high has been 91 degrees since June 12. It will drop to 90 degrees for a couple weeks before dropping to 89 degrees on Sept. 26.

Just one month from now, the average high will have dropped a few more degrees to 86 degrees in mid-October.

Of the past 105 days, the temperature at the Tampa International Airport has hit 90 degrees or above a total of 95 times.

It has been the hottest summer ever at the Tampa International Airport since records began. Thirteen record highs were tied or broken.