TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Summer storms are back in Tampa Bay this weekend, and elevated rain chances have many people wondering if it’s going to be a washout.

The simple answer is no. However, some areas will certainly see showers and thunderstorms.

This weekend’s overall forecast

Each day this weekend will start out dry and mild. You’ll notice the elevated humidity, but rain chances won’t go up until the afternoon hours.

Puffy cumulus clouds will start to build by mid-morning. They’ll thicken up along the coast and get a little darker around noon.

Along the coast, the sea breeze will start to push inland. A few downpours will develop along the sea breeze just after 1 or 2 p.m. and continue to drift inland through about 4 p.m. The coverage of storms will be highest between 4 and 7 pm.

After that, the storms will begin to wind down.



Rain chances Friday and Saturday, and rainfall total potentials Saturday

Some areas will not see rain at all. The highest rain chances will be on either side of the I-75 corridor and south of I-4.

Rain chances this weekend by area

The rain could be a little more scattered early Sunday afternoon but, overall, the set-up will be similar. The day will start dry with spotty storms popping up after 2 p.m.

Outside of the rain, it will be muggy and warm with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Rain chances will stay somewhat elevated over the next five days, so keep that umbrella handy.

