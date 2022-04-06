TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the middle of the dry season, back-to-back rounds of heavy rain are quite unusual for the Tampa Bay area. However, four of the past 22 days have recorded more than an inch of rain at the Tampa International Airport.





The first two months of the year were quite dry, making this rain beneficial. The rainfall deficit is now just 0.72 inches of rain since Jan. 1.

While we’re just six days into April, we’ve already seen close to what we normally get for the entire month.

On April 1, 1.37 inches of rain fell. On April 2, 1.11 inches of rain was recorded. April’s monthly total is now 2.48 inches, less than one-tenth away from the monthly average of 2.55 inches.

More rain is in the forecast Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the area. While not everyone will see significant rainfall, some spots could see half an inch to an inch of rain in some heavier downpours.

The dry season runs from October through May where, on average, less than three inches of rain fall each month.

After Thursday’s rain falls, a long dry period will begin where no rain is expected through the end of next week.

