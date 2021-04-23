Longer Gulf red snapper season announced

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A longer Gulf red snapper season is set this year for recreational anglers, running from June 4 through July 28, with a possible fall reopening if quota is available.

“This will be the longest summer season anglers will have since the FWC started setting seasons for fishing in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “The state is proud to provide continued access and opportunities for Florida families to enjoy the fishing capital of the world.”

This season will apply to those fishing from private recreational vessels in Gulf state and federal waters, as well as charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.

Federally-permitted charter for-hire boats have a slightly longer red snapper season in the Gulf, running from June 1 through Aug. 2.

When fishing for red snapper, you are allowed to keep two fish per person with the exception of the captain and crew, they do not count to keep fish. All fish kept must be greater than 16 inches in total length.

“Anglers across the state look forward to red snapper season each year,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Our agency looks forward to providing 55 days of red snapper opportunities in Gulf state and federal waters.”

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required) at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

The state credits the State Reef Fish Angler reportings and data with allowing for a Gulf red snapper season. The Gulf and the Atlantic snapper fishing are managed differently, with only a couple of weekends for recreational red snapper fishing allowed in the Atlantic.

For more on recreational snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snapper” under the “Reef Fish” tab.