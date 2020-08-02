Isaias weakens as it passes Palm Beach County coast

SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The wind and rain came and went from Palm Beach County with no major issues reported as Tropical Storm Isaias skirted Florida’s east coast.

Perhaps the best indication of a storm off the coast was the strong winds. They picked up significantly around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Palm trees and sea grass blew in the wind while huge waves, perhaps four to eight feet high, crashed against the white sands of Singer Island.

Curiosity seekers woke early and braved the elements to check out Isaias.

“I think it’s beautiful. Look at it,” said Tom Tio, who is visiting Florida from Atlanta. “I’m glad we can be here on the watching it, instead of it being really bad.”

Others, like longtime island resident Kim Hetrick, also seem undeterred by the storm.

“I don’t think it’s nearly as bad as we expected, so that’s a good thing,” Hetrick said.

Voluntary evacuations were urged for residents low-lying areas of the county, but local officials never put in place mandatory evacuations.

The county opened four shelters, but officials suggested that people shelter-in-place at home during the storm due to COVID-19.

The storm, which was projected to become a Category 1 hurricane as it neared the coast, stayed a tropical storm as it neared. Around 10 a.m., the winds on Singer Island seemed to die down.

“Exciting to watch it, but this isn’t anything,” said Hetrick.

