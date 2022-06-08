TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — World Ocean Day is celebrated annually on June 8.

It is a day meant for everyone around the world to unite and clean up the one ocean that connects us all.

Fishing, boating, parasailing, kite surfing, whale watching, and cruising are all activities millions of people enjoy on the water. The ocean is incredibly important for not just recreational activities but also the health of our planet. It produces over half of the world’s oxygen, which we all need to breath. It also absorbs and stores over 50 times more carbon dioxide than the atmosphere.

Medicinal ingredients for fighting cancer, Alzheimer’s and heart diseases come from the ocean as well.

The transportation industry relies heavily on the connected ocean, the climate is regulated and food is provided and produces almost $300 billion in goods and services that directly impact the economy.

It is easy to help out the ocean every day by picking up trash while taking a stroll on the beach. Sea life can become tangled or mistake trash for food. As temperatures slowly warm and waters are polluted, important corals that produce essential nutrients for sea life are dying.

Using reef friendly sunscreen, less fertilizer on your lawn, reduce waste, fish responsibly and practice safe boating to protect habitats and marine life are all every day activities everyone can do to keep our oceans beautiful and healthy for years to come.

Want to celebrate World Ocean Day? There are several events going on in the Tampa Bay area today to honor World Ocean Day including a beach clean up in Madeira Beach at Archibald Beach Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It’ll be warm but should be mostly dry with storms inland. There will be a raffle, guest speakers, gift baskets and a free drink given to volunteers.