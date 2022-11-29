TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although November is typically Tampa’s driest month of the year, that hasn’t been the case this November.

So far this year, the official recording site for Tampa has recorded 5.14 inches of rain. On average, Tampa receives just 1.4 inches of rain during November. If no rain is recorded on the 30th, November 2022 will be the sixth wettest since 1939.

There have been a couple of culprits for the high rainfall totals. The most rain fell during Hurricane Nicole on Nov. 10, which brought 2.46 inches of rain. Since then, there have been several days with lighter showers here and there, which is also unusual for this month.

The past couple of years have had wetter-than-average Novembers as well. In fact, in 2020, more rain fell during that November than this year, making it the third wettest November on record. But prior to that, the Novembers from 2016 to 2019 have been quite dry.

The wettest November since 1939 was in 1963 and recorded 6.12 inches. The driest was in 1960 with just a trace of rain during the whole month.