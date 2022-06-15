TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is expecting another day of near-record heat on Thursday, and weather officials are urging everyone to stay hydrated and try to keep cool.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday evening. That heat advisory will go into effect at noon on Thursday and run through 6 p.m.

Heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay area on Thursday

During that time, feels-like temperatures could reach up to 114 degrees. The NWS warns that hot temperatures paired with high humidity could cause heat illnesses.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS advisory said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

If you work or spend time outside during the day, lightweight and loose clothing is recommended along with frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

“Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” the NWS said. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”

The advisory from the NWS also reminds everyone that heat stroke is an emergency and you should call 911 if anyone is experiencing the signs and symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, profuse sweating or hot and dry skin, seizures and very high body temperatures.

“Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down,” the CDC says on its website. “When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.”

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.