Gulf water temps warming up for spring breakers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With warmer air temperatures, water temperatures have been on the rise the past three weeks along the coast of Tampa Bay.

Just three weeks ago, the Clearwater water temperature gauge checked in at 61 degrees. With warm air temperatures the following week, water temperatures rose to 68 degrees.

Just one week later, on March 2, the thermometer checked in at 72 degrees.

With record high temperatures for the nearly the past seven days, the water temperature has risen to 75 degrees as of March 9.

Water temperatures do not fluctuate as much as the air temperatures because it takes a lot more energy to heat up water than air. With that being said, shallower water takes less energy to warm up than deeper water.

The shape of the coastline along the west coast of Florida has a lot to do with how fast our water temperatures have warmed up as well. The ocean floor drops off rather slowly and it stays shallow for a long ways offshore.





Just 10 to 15 miles offshore, the depth of the water is only around 33 feet on average. This is relatively shallow compared to the east coast of Florida, where the coastline drops off rather quickly.