TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Daylight saving time is coming to an end this weekend.

Clocks will turn back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, giving everyone an extra hour of sleep.

Although most don’t mind the extra sleep, it has long been a topic of debate.

The change shifts more sunlight from the evening to the morning, so there are brighter mornings during the winter months, and the evenings get darker earlier.

As we head into the winter months, the sun will rise in the 6 a.m. hour and sunsets will be around 5:30 p.m.

Whether you like more daylight in the morning (standard time) or more daylight in the evening (saving time), the list of pros and cons is long for each.

Car crashes, our health and even tourism are all affected by the time change.

One of the biggest arguments for staying on standard time is that it leaves the mornings with more light for kids going to school, leading to fewer school-aged pedestrian accidents.

On the flip side to this, there are more pedestrian-related crashes in the evenings. There are also more car crashes in general during the evening commutes.

The change also leads to less light for post-work activities like exercising or after school sports. The local economy and tourism is impacted with fewer people going shopping or to restaurants when it’s so dark outside.

Morning sunshine is better for our bodies’ natural sleep cycle. The natural sunlight helps us wake up easier, as opposed to artificial light with light bulbs. However, with the darker evenings, we have to use more artificial light around the house and to get around.

Some argue daylight saving time increases electricity use. During World War I, DST was created so there would be less energy being used by lights in the evenings. But studies found the change doesn’t little to reduce energy consumption, contrary to popular belief. With all the technology nowadays, energy use is high no matter if the sun is up or down.