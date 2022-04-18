Fire weather watch in effect for most of Tampa Bay Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most of the Tampa Bay area will be at an elevated risk for fires on Tuesday due to changes in the weather.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for most Tampa Bay counties that will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The watch covers Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee and Highlands counties.

The watch issued by the NWS says the fire danger is elevated because of lower humidity. A cold front pushing through the area will bring that drier air, along with cooler temperatures, Tuesday.

Breezy conditions are also a factor in the watch. Winds are expected to build during the day.

“We’re expecting northerly winds between 15 and 20 mph so that has raised our fire danger,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry explained. “It’s not a good day for fires just because of the high winds and the low humidity. It’d be very easy for fires to start and very easy for fires to spread.”

The NWS watch warns that outdoor burning is not recommended while the fire weather watch is in effect because of how rapidly they can spread. Red flag warnings could be issued.

