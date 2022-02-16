Daytona 500 forecast: When could we see rain delay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As race fans flock to Daytona for Speed Week, the forecast looks pretty phenomenal with warm, mostly dry days expected.

The only chance we see in the forecast for a rain delay would be on Friday evening during the truck races. It will be cloudier Friday afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Expect chances for a passing shower or two Friday night during the truck race.

The track should be dry by Saturday, especially in time for the 300 to fire up. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and cooler temperatures, only topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

The weather rebounds for the main event on Sunday. After a cool start, the raceway warms up quickly into the mild mid 70s.

Expect mostly sunny skies and a whopping opportunity to get sunburned. No rain delays are expected for the main event.

Race teams are paying even closer attention to the weather than most fans as they make adjustments to the tire pressure, fuel, etc. based on the humidity, temperature and other factors. Most racing tires are filled with compressed nitrogen instead of normal air because the much drier compressed nitrogen does not expand as much as the tires warm significantly during the race. Moisture found on normal air expands the most during warm ups like this and would more significantly alter the pressure of the tire.