Bright side: Tampa gains over 30 minutes of daylight this month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ever wish you had more time in the day? I can’t help you there, but you might be excited to know that by the end of the month we will gain over half an hour of daylight in the day.

We started this month with 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight on Feb. t and by the end of the month, we will see 11 hours and 34 minutes of daylight on Feb. 28. That’s an extra 41 minutes of daylight by the end of the month.

Throughout the month we’ll enjoy slightly earlier sunrises, we begin the month with sunrise at 7:16 a.m. On Feb. 24, the sun rises before 7 a.m. for the first time since November 25th, 2021. On the last day of the month, the sun rises at 6:55 a.m.

Sunrises also ease later each day- starting the month with a 6:10 p.m. sunset and ending the month with sunset 19 minutes later at 6:29 p.m.

Each day the sun rises about 30 seconds earlier during the month of February and sets between 40 seconds and a minute later. We gain between 1minute and 19 seconds and 1 minute and 37 seconds of daylight each day.

The day with the shortest amount of daylight per year is the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. On that day the Earth’s tilt is furthest away from the Northern Hemisphere- so we see shorter days north of the equator and longer days south of the equator.

From the Winter Solstice onward, the Earth’s tilt shifts back to more upright, bringing more sunlight incrementally to the Northern Hemisphere (us!)