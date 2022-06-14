TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The average high temperature for the next three months in Tampa is 91 degrees.

From May 26 through June 11, the average high is 90 degrees, but from June 12 through Sept. 14 the average bumps up one degree to 91 degrees. From Sept. 15 through Sept. 25, it dips back down to 90 degrees.

The average high temperatures and low temperatures are calculated using just the previous 30 years worth of data and are only calculated every ten years, on the decade.

The most recent set of climatology data was calculated in 2021 and uses data from 1991 to 2020. This is the first set of data with an average high this warm for the Tampa Bay area.