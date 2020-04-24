VIDEOS: Strong storms batter Tampa Bay

1  of  2
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storms are blowing through Tampa Bay this morning.

Most of the area is under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. with heavy downpours and lightning expected.

News Channel 8 has started compiling videos of storms in Tampa Bay this morning.

Here’s what we have so far:

Large waves, lightning at Ben T. Davis Beach

Severe Weather in Sand Key Park

Rain falls on Seminole

More rain in Seminole

Severe weather in Safety Harbor

Rainy morning at Ariana Village in Lakeland


