VIDEOS: Strong storms batter Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storms are blowing through Tampa Bay this morning.
Most of the area is under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. with heavy downpours and lightning expected.
News Channel 8 has started compiling videos of storms in Tampa Bay this morning.
Here’s what we have so far:
Large waves, lightning at Ben T. Davis Beach
Severe Weather in Sand Key Park
Rain falls on Seminole
More rain in Seminole
Severe weather in Safety Harbor
Rainy morning at Ariana Village in Lakeland
