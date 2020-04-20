Storm video, images coming in from around Tampa Bay

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) — As severe thunderstorm warnings start hitting around Tampa Bay, pictures of storm damage are starting to surface — including a possible tornado in Citrus County.

The video above was shared by Savannah Stevens. It shows a possible tornado rolling along I-75 in the Ocala area.

The video below shows a possible tornado touching down in Homosassa this morning. The video is courtesy of John Mick.

Citrus County Fire Rescue posted these jarring storm damage images from the Homosassa area shortly after:

  • Citrus County Fire Rescue
    Citrus County Fire Rescue storm damage
  • Citrus County Fire Rescue storm damage
  • Citrus County Fire Rescue storm damage
  • Citrus County Fire Rescue storm damage
  • Citrus County Fire Rescue storm damage

There is a heavy presence of emergency responders in the Homosassa area near W. Halls River Rd. due to heavy wind activity. Please avoid this area, if possible, while crews assess the damage.” – Citrus County Fire Rescue

The images below were captured by the Citrus County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4562 team and shared on Facebook. The fire station says it is “surveying damage done by a possible tornado.”

  • Citrus County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4562
  • Citrus County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4562
  • Citrus County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4562
  • Citrus County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4562
  • Citrus County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4562

Engine 3, Engine 18, Rescue 7, and Battalion 2 are currently surveying damage done by a possible tornado that touched down on the Westside of the county. The damage extends from the Grover Cleveland/ HWY 19 area all the way to Halls River Rd/ Riverhaven area. Be cautious if you are traveling in the area.” – Citrus County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4562

Rough waves along the Howard Frankland Bridge as the storm approaches:

Video of Clearwater Beach, Florida Monday morning:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

