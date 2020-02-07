PHOTOS: Storm damage in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are starting to assess the damage left behind after severe weather hit the Tampa Bay area overnight.

A Duke Energy crew responded to the Palm Grove Village mobile home park in Pinellas Park to repair downed powerlines. Officials said several mobile homes were damaged as storms rolled through the area on Thursday.

Officials say a tree fell on a home in Pasco County, sending one woman to the hospital.

Another person was injured after a tree hit a home in Seminole. Six others were inside the home, but none of them were hurt.

And a crane collapsed onto Interstate 275 in Tampa, but no one was injured.





