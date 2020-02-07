Live Now
Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens, is now under high wind advisory

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Tampa Bay

Weather: Photos/Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are starting to assess the damage left behind after severe weather hit the Tampa Bay area overnight.

A Duke Energy crew responded to the Palm Grove Village mobile home park in Pinellas Park to repair downed powerlines. Officials said several mobile homes were damaged as storms rolled through the area on Thursday.

Officials say a tree fell on a home in Pasco County, sending one woman to the hospital.

Another person was injured after a tree hit a home in Seminole. Six others were inside the home, but none of them were hurt.

And a crane collapsed onto Interstate 275 in Tampa, but no one was injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"

Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate"

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB"

Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured"

Tree falls onto home in Seminole

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto home in Seminole"

DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

Lawmakers respond to President Trump’s post-impeachment speeches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers respond to President Trump’s post-impeachment speeches"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss