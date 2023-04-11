Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — Rain chances will be higher when Taylor Swift performs at Raymond James Stadium, especially on Thursday, but you “need to calm down.” We can’t rule out a passing shower, and the better chances for showers are inland.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, when fans are purchasing merchandise before the opening concert, it will be breezy, cloudy, and mild.

Rain chances rise after 2 p.m. Wednesday, and by the evening, we expect a round or two of showers to push through. Winds will be out of the east around 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. By the time the merch trucks close at 5 p.m., rain chances will be closer to 50% and temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

The rain should be mostly inland by concert time on Thursday.

If you snagged tickets to Thursday’s concert, you might be worried about rain.

When parking opens at 3 p.m., the rain chances are quite high at 70%. It will be 83° and winds will have shifted to be out of the southwest around 10 mph. Umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium, so ponchos would be the better option. Chances for showers slowly decline through the afternoon as the better chance for rain shifts to inland counties. By 8 p.m., the rain chances have been cut in half. If we do see a shower during concert time, it would be very light rain. Temperatures will sink down into the mid 70s during the concert, feeling comfortable to slightly cool.

If Friday is you concert day, the forecast looks even better! When parking lots open at 3 p.m., we will be at 83° with mostly sunny skies and a nice gusty breeze. The winds calm down around 6 p.m. and the temperatures slip out of the 80s and into the upper 70s. By 8 p.m., the weather looks perfect with clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The rain chances during the concert are low, around 10%.

These are the temperatures we expect to see when the concert starts.

Saturday looks a tad warmer. When parking lots open at 3 p.m., we will be at 86° under mostly sunny skies. The breeze will be warm and light out of the west. The warmth lingers until 8 p.m., when we slide into the comfortable upper 70s. The chances for rain during the concert are only around 10%.