TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong storm system is crossing the state this morning. It brought much needed rain to the Tampa Bay area Saturday and Saturday night but also brought windy conditions and unfortunately, fairly significant coastal flooding.

The winds will stay gusty, 30 to 50 mph, through midday and the direction will remain onshore meaning water levels will stay higher than normal. However, the water levels have peaked in most areas and will slowly recede throughout the day.

Although a few quick passing showers are possible today, most of the rain is over and it will be much drier today. Skies will stay mostly cloudy until this afternoon and evening.

The winds will relax some this afternoon but it stays breezy at times. The winds will bring in cooler air through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures today will hold steady in the upper 60s and low 70s before beginning to drop this evening. It’ll be chilly by Monday morning will lows in the low to mid-50s.

The colder air will be here through the first half of the week. Highs will be well below average in the 60s and the morning lows could dip into the 30s and 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances stay low with a quieter weather pattern setting up through the end of the week.