TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite extra clouds around during the day, temperatures still climb into the low-mid 70s this afternoon. It should be a comfortable day to be outside with just a light breeze.

It gets even warmer this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances remain slim each day, but scattered clouds stick around.

The next weather system arrives later in the day on Christmas. We should wake up mostly dry and mild on Christmas morning, and the rain chances increase to 40% by the afternoon. Certainly not going to be a rainy day, but a passing shower is possible. It’s still warm on Christmas with highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front passes on Tuesday, so the rain chance drops slightly to 30%. Cooler air arrives behind the front, but a stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico keeps rain chances elevated behind the front.

Off and on downpours are expected through Thursday before some drier air finally moves in.