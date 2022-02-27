MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Toasty Sunday, cold front arrives Monday with showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch out for patchy fog that could limit visibility through sunrise. Otherwise, it’s a quiet morning with mild temperatures in the mid 60s.

Another toasty day is in store with temperatures warming fast to a high near 83°. It might feel a little more humid today compared to yesterday with moisture moving in a head of a cold front.

Today will stay dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Winds will still be light especially out on the waters, southeast turning west at 5 to 10 knots, seas will be 2 ft or less, and just a light chop in the bay is expected.

Tonight we’ll see an increase in clouds with lows in the mid 60s.

The front comes through Monday with a 30% chance for some scattered showers. While it will be slightly cooler both Monday and Tuesday behind the front, temperatures will still be above average with highs in the upper 70s both days.

The evenings will be pleasant though, with low humidity. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s for a couple of nights.

A gradual warming trend kicks off for the rest of the week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s by next weekend.

