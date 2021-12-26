MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Spring-like conditions hold to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dryer pattern continues to settle across the southeast and the Sunshine State on Sunday.

Dry mid-level air continues to build out of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean along with an area of high pressure that’s moving on shore across Central Florida later this morning. This creates a clear and stable air environment across Tampa Bay this morning and throughout the day side.

Low level moisture, however, is seeping in to localized areas across the region. This means a small opportunity for patchy fog within low lying areas this morning is possible so please be careful on the roads.

Temperatures are expected to start within the upper 50s and lower 60s and gradually increase to above average by mid afternoon. Daytime highs are expected between five and 10° above average for the end of December; expecting to range between 77 and 80°. Light winds will be common throughout the day which means we’re looking at an ideal Sunday to be outdoors.

The marine forecast is exceptional! We’ll continue with west winds at 5 kts and seas are expected at 2 feet or less with bay and inland waterways expecting smooth conditions. UV index is at a level four meaning it should take between 30 and 45 minutes for a sunburn to begin so if you are expected to be outdoors for long periods of time, slapping on sunscreen today is still a wise choice.

This wonderful weather does not stop though. High pressure begins to strengthen and build even as it crosses over the sunshine state and into the Atlantic. There may be brief opportunities of a southerly flow by Monday and Tuesday which could allow for morning fog and partly sunny skies in the afternoon but overall, any new front or area of low pressure will remain well to the north. This means rain chances will continue to stay below 5% through next week. Yes, this does include the forecast for New Year’s eve and New Year’s day! In fact, daytime highs will continue within the upper 70s and lower 80s.