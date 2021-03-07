MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Spring conditions arrive early

TAMPA (WFLA) — It is cooler, drier, and breezier than it was this time yesterday with strong high pressure settling in overhead.

Winds have shifted to the NNE, and this is allowing for more hazardous conditions across coastal waters. Small craft advisories are in place for the coastline and offshore until 8 am Monday. Bay and inland areas can expect moderately choppy to choppy conditions along with NNE wind between 15 and 20 knots.

Onshore, winds are expected between 10 and 15 mph with gusts between 20 and 25 mph through tonight and into Monday morning. Overnight lows will tank back to the upper 40s and lower 50s so morning jackets will be a wise choice for the commute.

However, as high pressure continues to move east through the interior of the southeast, we will begin to pick up a southerly flow by Tuesday which will yield warmer temperatures. A dry and stable- like pattern will remain as we move through into next week so no need to worry about heading out the door with an umbrella.

By Wednesday, spring-like temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s will be common along with mild winds and sunny skies. Spring has not technically moved into the northern hemisphere quite yet; that happens March 20, but it will sure feel like Spring has sprung up on the Gulf side of Florida.