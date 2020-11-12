MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Breezy with passing showers as Eta pulls away

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical storm Eta is moving ashore along the Nature Coast this morning. Heavy rain is still falling in one rain band moving through Polk county and Manatee county. Winds are staying breezy as well.

A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for most of the Tampa Bay area but will likely be expired later on this morning or early this afternoon as the threat for tropical storm force winds comes down.

A Storm Surge Warning also remains in effect for the entire Tampa Bay coastline, but will also be allowed to expire later on today. The highest tides occurred during last night’s high tide cycle but tides will remain higher than normal through all of the Thursday with onshore winds continuing.

Eta will continue to move northeast away from Tampa Bay and our conditions will gradually improve.

Rain chances will come down this afternoon but passing showers are still possible. Winds will stay breezy but they won’t be as windy as they have been the past couple of days. We’ll also see more sunshine this afternoon leading to highs in the mid-80s.

Rain chances will come down significantly for Friday with just a 10% chance for a few passing showers.

It will stay warm and humid through the weekend with a low chance for a passing shower each day, and highs in the mid-80s.

On Monday a strong cold front will pass through the area and bring back fall.

Highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s, we’ll see abundant sunshine with no chance for rain as dry air settles in. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and the air will feel crisp.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Theta was a little stronger overnight but remains no threat to the United States as it is moving east in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical disturbance, Invest 98L, is developing in the Caribbean. The NHC gives it a 70% chance of developing over the next two days and 90% chance over the next five days.

This disturbance will develop and strengthen as it moves toward Central America, the same area that was just impacted by Eta. There is no indication that this storm will follow on the same path Eta did and move back to the north.