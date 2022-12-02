TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a little cool out there this morning but it warms up nicely under abundant sunshine this afternoon.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 80s. It will still be a little breezy especially this morning but winds will calm down as we head into the evening.

Temperatures will turn cool again this evening as well, dropping into the 60s after 8:00 p.m. It’ll be cool and comfortable Saturday morning with lows in the lower 60s but it warms up quickly.

Both Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will be in the low 80s. It’ll be very nice outside though with low humidity sticking around.

The humidity might go up a touch Monday and Tuesday but overall the weather pattern is staying very quiet for the next 8 days with no rain in the forecast.

High temperatures through next week will be in the low 80s with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.