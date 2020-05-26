Leigh’s runcast: High humidity makes workout tough on your body

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-Cast Index is 5. Plenty of clouds around through the day, but enough sunshine to get temperatures into the upper 80s. Watch for a 40% chance of storms. Those showers develop in the early afternoon and push toward the east coast of Florida later in the evening.

An onshore wind flow pattern develops during the day. That means, winds will come from the Gulf of Mexico and increase humidity. Dew points will reach the mid 70s, which is quite extreme for late-May.

The air is saturated, and sweat cannot evaporate off you skin. In response, your body temperature keeps rising, and your body keeps making more sweat. You should lower the intensity of your workout or spend less time working out to compensate.

The workout adjustment calculation shows that when we add the temperature and the dew point, today which is 87 + 75, we get a total of 162. That means you should adjust your workout intensity down by about 10%.

This is certainly summer-like humidity, but our bodies have not yet acclimated to the extra humidity. In a few weeks, the humidity will not have quite the same impact on us, so in the meantime, take it easy on yourself. Try to stay in the shade, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of extra electrolytes to replace nutrients lost through sweat.

