TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The weekend is starting out dry and relatively comfortable with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. It’ll warm up quickly with highs in the low 90s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Although we won’t see as much rain as yesterday, rain chances increase to about a 40% for a few showers developing along the coast midday and then drifting inland through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain and it will not be a washout.

Any showers that do form will dissipate this evening and will be dry overnight with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be very similar with highs and the low 90s and a 40% rain chance for a few midday scattered showers and thunderstorms that will last through the late afternoon.

There’s a slightly better rain chance on Monday but overall a similar pattern. It’ll dry out a bit Tuesday through Thursday with lower rain chances and hot temperatures with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Right now, it looks like better rain chances come in again for the end of the week and next weekend.

Hurricane Lee continues to churn just outside of the Caribbean Sea as a major hurricane. Some intensity fluctuations are possible over the next couple of days due to stronger wind shear but it is expected to regain major category four hurricane strength by early next week.

Forecast models continue to keep this storm well away from Florida.