TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to stay fairly dry this evening and into the overnight hours. The only exception will be a few stray showers far inland. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s. Rain and storms will develop along the coast early Wednesday morning as lows drop into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

On Wednesday, heavy downpours will last through late morning and taper off early in the afternoon. The rest of the day will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with a few inland showers. Highs will rise into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Rain chances will be higher Thursday with storms occurring any time, any place. Onshore flow will continue Friday into Saturday which means primarily morning coastal showers and pm inland storms. Highs may struggle to reach 90 degrees with lows around 80.

Our typical rainy season pattern returns Sunday and will continue through next week with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons. Highs will rise into the low and mid 90s this weekend and into next week with lows in the upper 70s to near 80.